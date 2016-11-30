Obituaries for 30 Nov. 2016

Anne Zawadzki

Anne Zawadzki (nee Tymonko), of Kearny, died at her daughter Nancy’s home Nov. 24.

She was 90.

Visiting and a service took place Monday, Nov. 28, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Anne was a sales person at the Ben Franklin Store in Kearny.

The wife of the late Joseph, she is survived by her daughters and their husbands, JoAnn McFarlane (William), Peggy McFarlane (John) and Nancy Senatore (Michael).

The grandmother of Billy, Heather, Sean, Michelle, Jill, Jaclyn, Tracy and the late Kelly, she is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington.

Shirley F. Johnson (Miserak) Becker (W/PHOTO)

Shirley F. Johnson (Miserak) Becker was born in Lyndhurst and moved to East Newark in 1937. She was well known throughout West Hudson through the love of the people and volunteerism. Shirley worked as a secretary for Nopco Chemical Company, Prudential Insurance, R.C.A., Federal Pacific Company and then East Newark’s Court Administrator for 26 years.

From high school on, she volunteered her services with many community activities – raising money for fire victims, volunteering at the former West Hudson Hospital, parties at V.A. hospitals for veterans, bus trips for veterans, mailing packages to boys in service, hospital parties for children, arts and craft programs in her home for local children, assisting with drug-free programs, AAU/Junior Olympics, Special Olympics and Girl Scouts.

She chaired or served on committees for blood drives, kidney foundations, children with intellectual disabilities, cystic fibrosis, the March of Dimes, Cancer League, Chapel for Chaplains, eighth-grade banquets and trips to Washington, D.C. She conducted a program commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution and New Jersey’s ratification day.

Shirley was a life member of the Albert Ettlin American League Auxiliary Unit 36 and held every office, including president, in the Unit, county and state. She served Unit 36 as secretary/treasurer for more than 45 years. She also served as La Petite Chapeau of the Hudson County 8/40 and La Secretaire on three occasions for the Department 8/40. She was the past president of the East Newark and Harrison High School PTAs, served as secretary for the East Newark Democratic Committee and former Rep. Peter Rodino’s organizations and was a former member of the East Newark Board of Education, Hudson County Domestic Violence Team, Hudson County Senior Advisory Council and East Newark Planning Board chairwoman.

Shirley was a member of the Morris County DAV, Harrison Cancer League, Holy Cross Seniors and past president of the East Newark Seniors. She was a council member of the Hudson County Senior Advisory Committee and council member of the Hudson County Transcend Committee for seniors. She chaired many bus rides and luncheons for seniors and escorted them to doctors and hospitals. She was also a past president of the 2326 Women’s Social Club of the Harrison/East Newark Elks Lodge. She has held the office of treasurer for more than 25 years.

She was an active church member, having served as Sunday School superintendent, taught Summer Bible School, served on the Altar Guild, was president of the Episcopal Women’s Group and spent 10 years as secretary/treasurer. She chaired and served on fundraising programs for churches of various religions.

For her volunteerism, she received several Congressional Citations, as an American flag flew over the White House in her honor. She was East Newark Senior Citizen of the Year and The Jersey Journal Woman of the Year. She received the Chapel of Four Chaplains Humanitarian Award, West Hudson/South Bergen Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award and was the Harrison Lions Club Senior Citizen of the Year.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Becker, loving daughter of the late Peter and Florence Johnson, devoted mother of Denise Born and Kathleen O’Donnell, cherished grandmother of John and Marc Anderson, Joseph Moffett, Jamie, Trevor, Tiffany, Bethany and Daniel Born, John, Chelsea and James O’Donnell, Susan DiCosta and Kimberly and Paul Van Norman. She had seven great-grandchildren, and was dear sister of Muriel Trapani, sister-in-law to Veronica and Elaine Johnson.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by Frank Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Charlotte Sinsheimer, Lorraine Krieg, Peter Johnson Jr. and Eileen Becker Van Norman.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ Episcopal Church, Harrison, on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. Her interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 a.m.

For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Christ Church, Harrison; St. Anthony’s Church, East Newark; or the V.A. New Jersey Healthcare System, in loving memory of Shirley.

Robert F. Bower

Robert F. Bower, of East Newark, died Sunday, Nov., 20, at the University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.

He was 77.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends may call on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8:45 a.m. His interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Kearny, he lived in Harrison and East Newark for most of his life, living in Union Beach briefly. He spent the last five years living in North Carolina. Robert was a bus driver for The Tot Spot, Kearny, for several years. Prior to that, he was the fire inspector for the Borough of East Newark.

Prior to that, he worked for the N.J. Transit City Subway for 30 years, retiring in 1991.

Throughout this time, he was a volunteer firefighter for the East Newark and Union Beach fire departments. An active member of his community, he was a member of the Harrison/East Newark Elks BPOE Lodge 2326, Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Grace Council 402 of Harrison, Fourth-Degree member of the Monsignor Doan Assembly 643, life member of the Harrison American Legion Post 282 and life member of the N.J. State Firemen’s Relief and Exempt Associations.

He was also a parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

He served in the United States Army Reserve in the beginning of the Vietnam War, prior to serving his country in the Army Air Defense during the Cold War.

Predeceased by his wife Joan C. (Malet), in 2002, he is survived by his beloved children, Darlene Leiner, Robert Bower, Kimberly Bower and Daniel Bower – and his loving companion, Donna. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Robert (Amanda), Brian and Ryan Bower, Kassie Lee and C.J. Colchado, Cole Winans, Nicole (Richard) Soltis and Kaitlyn Leiner; his dear great-grandchildren, Aidan, Braden, Kaylee, Peyton, Isabella, Bailey and Nathen – and his former wife Maryann.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Karen Bower, his son-in-law Michael Darren Leiner and grandchild Stephanie Bower.

Nina Rose Martin

Nina Rose Martin was born on Sept. 28, 2016, and died on Nov. 19, 2016. She was only with her loving mom, dad and family for 53 days.

A service for Nina Rose was conducted on Friday, Nov. 25, from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nina is survived by her parents, Randy and Kristen (Zliceski) Martin; her grandparents, Lynda and Joseph Zliceski, Audra Murray, Mark Lockard and Brian Martin; her great-grandparents, Joseph Zliceski Sr., Bill Murray and Victoria Kinel; and her aunts, Amanda Zliceski and Heather Murray.

She was also the sister of the late Liam.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital in Paterson. They gave incredible care to Kristen during her pregnancy and made it possible for Nina to be born to this loving family.

Serafina Masullo

Serafina Masullo (nee Andreottola), 66, died Thursday, Nov. 24, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

A wake took place at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Sunday, Nov. 27. The funeral service was at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 28. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Serafina was born in Newark and was raised in Belleville. She had lived in Kearny since 1971.

She was an account manager for Dynasty Metals, Inc., in Kearny and later Parsippany, for 21 years.

Mrs. Masullo is survived by her daughters, Denise Fornataro and Danielle Wilkinson and her husband Joseph; and four grandchildren, Noah and Isabella Fornataro and Zachary and Benjamin Wilkinson.

She was predeceased by her husband John J. Masullo and her siblings, Rocco Andreottola and Joanne Christian.

Theresa F. McSorley

Theresa F. McSorley, of Kearny, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 21.

She was 75.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Kearny, Theresa was a lifelong resident. She was a production line worker for Wilkata Packaging, of Kearny, for 25 years, before retiring in 2001. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

Theresa is survived by her loving children, Joseph Gallagher (Stacey), Sheila Pannullo (Dale), Tara McSorley (Jessica); her beloved siblings, Rosemarie, Catherine and Patrick McSorley; cherished grandchildren, John, Dale Jr., Alexis, Brianna, Morgan and Caiden; and a dear great-grandchild Jayden.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Susan Cruz, Margaret O’Neill, Rodger McSorley, James McSorley and Peter McSorley; and her parents, James and Catherine (McGuire) McSorley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Deborah Heart & Lung Foundation, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, N.J. 08015, in loving memory of Theresa.

Josephine M. Stanilewicz

Josephine M. Stanilewicz, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Kearny, died on Friday, Nov. 18.

She was 95.

Funeral services are under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in New Brunswick, Josephine lived most of her life in Kearny. She worked as an executive secretary for Union Carbide Corporation, New York. She was a parishioner as well as a member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Predeceased by her dear parents Justyn and Marianna Stanilewicz, and her loving brother Frank Stanwyck, she is survived by three cherished nephews, and eight dear grandnieces and grandnephews.

For directions or to send condolences to the family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Fredrick ‘Fritz’ Osterkorn

Frederick “Fritz” Osterkorn, of Harrison, died Friday, Nov. 25.

He was 82.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10:00am. Friends may call on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, after 8:45 a.m. His burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Keyport, Frederick lived in Harrison for most of his life. Prior to his retirement in 2000, he worked for the Passaic Valley Sewage Authority, Newark, for 25 years as a lab technician. Fred was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was on the USS Bairoko. He was involved with Operation Castle, Atomic Bomb at Eniwetok Proving Ground, Marshall Island, in the winter of 1954.

Fred was a 40-year Cub Master of Pack 304, and a 30-year Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 304, both of Harrison. He was a 40-year member and current chairman of the Juvenile Conference Committee for Hudson County and the Town of Harrison. He was also a member of Holy Cross Church, a member of the Guard of Honor, and a past Principal of Religious Education, as well as a Lector.

Mr. Osterkorn was predeceased by his wife Sarah (“Sally”) in 1999 and by his granddaughter Sarah in 2010. He is survived by his two sons, Frederick, of Harrison, and John and his wife Rose Anne, of Union Beach; his sister, Frederica Shissler and her husband Frank, of San Francisco, Calif.; his granddaughter Casey Rose; and his godchildren, Bridget Doran, James and Stephan Shissler. Frederick is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

