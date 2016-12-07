Kearny wrestling coach Carratura dies

It was learned early Monday morning with incredible sadness that long-time Kearny High School wrestling coach Tony Carratura has died after a year-long battle with cancer.

Carratura was 58.

Carratura devoted more than 40 years of his life to the betterment of Kearny wrestling, whether it was the formation of the Kearny Recreation program through to the high school level, where he spent the last two decades as head coach.

Many of the standout Kardinal wrestlers were tutored under the watchful eye of Carratura, including the program’s all-time best wrestler, 1999 NJSIAA champion David Cordoba, who also finished second in the state twice.

Carratura was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2015 and sat out last season in a leave of absence with his assistants like Brian McDonnell running the team. In August, Carratura said that he had recovered from the cancer and was at that time, cancer-free, but the disease returned in October.

Funeral arrangements for the wrestling legend were still pending at press time. We will update with further news on the Observer’s website, www.theobserver.com.

