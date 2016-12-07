Obituaries for 7 Dec. 2016

Arlene M. Kapuscenski

Arlene M. Kapuscenski died Nov. 17.

She was 66.

Arlene was a longtime resident of Kearny and was a dispatcher for Harrison and Kearny Cab Co. Arlene died in her home in Spotsylvania, Va., with her husband and son by her side.

Arlene leaves behind her husband Steven; a son, Jason; a daughter, Crisy; and five grandchildren.

Arlene will be greatly missed.

Jean A. Kozmor

Jean A. Kozmor (nee Agentowicz), of North Arlington, formerly of Jersey City, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 22, surrounded by her niece and nephew Patricia A. and Stanley M. Dunaj.

She was 99.

A funeral took place Tuesday, Nov. 29, from the Evergreen Funeral Home, Jersey City. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Ann Polish Roman Catholic Church, Jersey City. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born and raised in Eynon, Pa., Jean came to New Jersey and worked for RCA in Harrison for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1976, as an administrative assistant.

She took an active role within the Polish-American community. She was a former N.J. State Commissioner of the Polish National Alliance (PNA) and a former national director of the organization. She was president of PNA Council 20, Jersey City, and was financial secretary of PNA Klub Polek Lodge 2676, Harrison.

Jean was also president of the General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Jersey City and assisted in organizing the Jersey City contingent for more than 17 Pulaski Day parades along Fifth Ave. in New York City.

Jean was the wife of the late 1st Sgt. Joseph F. Rovinski of Harrison, who was killed in the Battle of Anzio in World War II – and is buried in Nettuno, Italy. He was the first soldier to be killed in World War II from Harrison.

Twenty years later, she married a prominent businessman of Jersey City, the late Edward P. Kozmor, with whom she continued to take an active interest in the Polish-American community. Her husband Edward became censor (comptroller) of the PNA, and together, they worked within the PNA and helped to raise funds for Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Edward and Jean were married only two short years until his untimely death in 1965.

With all the hardships in her life, Jean A. Kozmor never wavered and continued to work for the good of all Polish organizations, and continued to help all who were in need. Within her lifetime, she met many prominent people including Pope John Paul II and Presidents Kennedy and Carter.

She was a dedicated parishioner of both St. Ann Polish and St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Churches in Jersey City, and was a member of the Rosary Society of St. Ann Church.

Jean was the last survivor among her siblings – she was predeceased by six sisters and one brother. She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews, whom she held most dear.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in care of the funeral home, in memory and honor of Jean.

Virginia Bannon

Virginia Bannon (Shaw), 75, died Nov. 29 at Select Specialty Hospital, Rochelle Park.

The funeral Mass was Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Virginia was born in Jersey City and was a lifelong resident of Kearny.

She was a human resources administrator for Wilkata Box Company in Kearny for 35 years, retiring in 2002.

St. Cecilia’s Church was Virginia’s second home. As a member of the staff, she ran the food pantry, served on the Bereavement Team, was a member of the RCIA and served as a Eucharist Minister. She gave her time to Literacy Volunteers of America, the Red Cross in Nutley and the Archdiocese of Newark’s “Protecting God’s Children.”

She is survived by two children, John M. Bannon and Joann Mc Neill (Harry); six grandchildren, Kaitlin, Cynthia and Paul Bannon and Eddie Boyarko Jr. and Ryan and Amanda Bannon; and two great-grandchildren, Raelyn McNeill and Mia Sanchez.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul; a sister, Joan Poplaski; and her son Edward.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the St. Cecilia Food Pantry.

Louis Coppola

Louis Coppola, of North Arlington, died Dec. 2.

He was 88.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation will be private. Everyone is to meet at the church. Arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born in Newark, Mr. Coppola lived in North Arlington since 1957.

Mr. Coppola was a clerk with the United States Postal Service, Kearny, for more than 25 years. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1948.

He was the beloved husband of the late Maria Coppola. The father of Laura Coppola, he was also brother of Marianne (Gary) Greeley and the late Joseph, Lawrence, Alfred Jr. and Gerald Coppola. Brother-in-law of Dorothy Coppola, he was also grandfather of Crystal, Valerie and Tyler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Joan K. Faust

Joan K. Faust (nee Frederick) died at home on Nov. 27.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home of Kearny handled private arrangements.

Joan was born in Forest Hills, N.Y., spent her youth in Wilkes Barre, Pa., and spent much of her married life in Kinnelon. She and her husband Howard retired to their riverfront cabin in Beach Lake, Pa., 25 years ago.

Joan loved keeping busy with crossword puzzles. She enjoyed birding as her hobby and was a member of the National Audubon Society.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard C. Faust, her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Keith Andrews, along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.

