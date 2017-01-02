2 motorcycles stolen from 1 township man: NPD

NUTLEY –

Two motorcycles parked in their assigned parking spaces at a River Road apartment complex were stolen last week, the Nutley Police Department reported.

Police said the motorcycles’ owner told them, on Jan. 12, that both bikes were chained together and chained to a ground post. While investigating, police said they found the chains, which had been cut, and drag marks through the parking lot. A nearby car was also scratched, reportedly by the motorcycles as they were dragged away.

One bike was a black 2011 Kawasaki, the other, a white 2013 Kawasaki.

Officers assigned to the theft call canvassed the area to no avail. The NPD Detective Bureau processed the scene and continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, the NPD released the following reports of incidents that took place between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13:

Jan 9

A motor vehicle stop on Windsor Place resulted in the arrest of William Berdejo, 29, of Garfield, who was issued summonses for drunken driving, driving to impede the flow of traffic and refusal to submit to chemical-breath test. Berdejo was released on his own recognizance, pending a mandatory court date.

A motor vehicle stop on Washington Ave. resulted in the arrest of Holghah Ochola, 48, of Elmwood Park, on a warrant out of Elmwood Park. She was transported to HQ without incident, where she posted bail on the warrant. She was also issued a traffic summons for failure to observe a traffic-control device and released from custody.

Jan. 10

A motor vehicle stop on Centre St. resulted in the arrest of Joseph Graham, 32, of Montclair, on an outstanding Bloomfield warrant. Graham was transported to HQ, posted bail and was issued a motor vehicle summons for improper horn use. Graham was advised to contact the Bloomfield Municipal Court to schedule a new court date and was then released.

Jan. 11

A motor vehicle stop on Grant Ave. resulted in the arrest of Anna Rodina, 36, of Elmwood Park. Rodina was transported to HQ, charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued three tickets for driving on an expired license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle. Rodina was released on her own recognizance, pending a mandatory appearance at Nutley Municipal Court.

Jan. 13

A motor vehicle stop on Rt. 21 led to the arrest of Luis Damian, 37, of Newark. He was issued motor vehicle summonses including drunken driving and refusal to consent to take breath samples. Damian was advised of a mandatory court appearance and was released on his own recognizance.

– Kevin Canessa Jr.

