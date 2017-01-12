Martin Luther King Jr. flag-raising Jan. 16

BELLEVILLE —

Mayor Raymond Kimble and the Township Council sponsor the third annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. flag-raising on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. in front of the Municipal Building, 152 Washington Ave.

The public is urged to attend.

Refreshments will be served immediately after the ceremony at the Little Zion Uame Church, 154 Stephens St.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

