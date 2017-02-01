Obituaries for 1 Feb. 2017

Bill Kay

Bill Kay died Jan. 24.

He was 79.

Born in Fair Lawn, Bill lived many years in Kearny before moving to Chester in 1986.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home Saturday, Jan. 28, where a service also took place. Cremation was private.

Bill is survived by his wife Maureen (nee Adams), his sons and their wives Keith and Jennifer Kay and Douglas and Karen Kay. The brother of Tom and Norman Kay, he is also survived by his granddaughters MacKenzie, Addison and Penelope.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/Donate. View a more detailed obituary at www.armitagewiggins.com.

Georgetta Kotchkowski

Georgetta Kotchkowski (nee Hicks) died Jan. 26.

She was 92.

Born in East Newark, she lived in North Arlington before moving to Toms River seven years ago.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Jan. 30, at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Wife of the late Theodore, she was the mother of Daniel Kotchkowski, Frances Bezak, William and John Kotchkowski, Sharon Munker and the late Theodore Kotchkowski and Kathleen Harvey. Sister of William Hicks, Rita Farley and the late Sally Sulette, Margie Fraser and Daniel and Sonny Hicks, she is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/Donate.

Marta Milian

Marta Milian died Jan. 16.

She was 70.

Born in Matanzas, Cuba, she lived many years in Orange before moving to Bloomfield three years ago.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Marta was the wife of the late Juan Milian and is survived by her son John Milian and his wife Yolanda. She was also the sister of Rubin Garrido, Rene Garrido, Maria Rivera and Eloisa Valdes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

