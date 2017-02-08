Obituaries for 8 Feb. 2017

Maria B. Manish Siegle

Maria B. Manish Siegle, 71, of Bethlehem Twp., Pa., died Friday, Jan. 13 at her residence.

She was the wife of John D. Siegle.

She was born in Kearny on Dec. 21, 1945, to the late John and Rose (Ray) Westerman. She was an office manager at Bell Press, Belleville, for many years until retiring. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2214.

In addition to her husband of 18 years, she is survived by a daughter, Cindy-Ann Westerman Mackiewicz and her husband Edward of Bethlehem, Pa.; a brother Joseph Westerman of Denver, Colo.; and grandchildren Kyleigh Youpa and her husband Michael and Aaron and Conor Mackiewicz.

Services were private. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.heintzelmancares.com.

The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., of Hellertown, Pa., was in charge.

Domenick Camporeale

Domenick Camporeale died Jan. 31.

He was 85.

Born in Newark, he lived in Parsippany before moving to Kearny 24 years ago.

Visiting was Friday, Feb. 3, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Domenick is survived by his loving wife Maria Elena (nee Asensi). He was also the beloved uncle of Raymond Camporeale (Lynn), Rose Mary Pierce (Tom), Dolly Aviles, Cookie Shulte (Peter), Margaret Trueba, Olga Maria Asensi and Alejandra Asensi.

Arthur Bakarich

Arthur Bakarich, 75, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark.

The funeral service takes place at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Mr. Bakarich was born and raised in Secaucus, then lived in Union City, before moving to Kearny 45 years ago.

He served in U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1965.

Arthur was a security officer at River Terminal Development in Kearny. Prior to that, he was employed by Jersey Tabcorp in Union, working there for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Deborah Kane and Arthur Bakarich; three brothers, Gerald, Daniel and Raymond Bakarich; and one grandson Kevin Kane.

He was predeceased by his son Michael and sister Janet Bakarich.

John F. DeMetro Jr.

John F. DeMetro Jr. of Kearny died at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 29.

He was 90.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. His entombment took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Harrison, he lived in Kearny for most of his life. He worked for Otis Elevator, Harrison, for 30 years retiring in 1976. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific. He was a lifetime member and a Past Grand Knight of the Our Lady of Grace Council 402 of the Knights of Columbus, Harrison. He also served as a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader for over 20 years in the St. Stephen’s Troop 5 and Troop #55.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Genevieve (nee Kozdron); loving children, John DeMetro III, Gregory DeMetro (Linda) and Christine Kondreck (Karl); cherished grandchildren Kimberly Sliker (Scott), Lauren, Mathew and Mark. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The DAV (Disabled American Veterans), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301, in loving memory of John.

Enrique A. Grajales

Enrique A. Grajales, of Harrison, died at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, on Monday, Jan. 30.

He was 74.

The funeral service will be from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. Interment follows in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Santiago, Cuba, he had lived in Harrison since 1971.

He worked as a custodial engineer for the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, West Orange, for 20+ years.

Enrique is survived by his beloved wife, Susana (nee Rosell), to whom he was married for 50+ years; his loving children, Henry Grajales and Carlos Grajales and his cherished granddaughter, Isabella.

He is also survived by his dear sister, Maria Adela Grajales.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of Enrique.

Diana S. Madonna

Diana S. Madonna (nee Robertson) died peacefully Feb. 3.

She was 82.

Born in Jersey City, she lived in Little Falls and Kearny before moving to Wayne four years ago.

Visiting is Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass follows at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Diana was the wife of the late John F. Madonna and sister of the late James and George Robertson, Christina O’Brien and Sheila Keil.

She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.

Doris R. Miller

Doris R. Miller died peacefully, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville surrounded by her loved ones.

She was 85.

Born in Newark, Doris lived in Kearny for many years before moving to Lyndhurst. She spent many summers down in Wildwood.

She was the proud owner of the Anchor Inn Tavern in Kearny for many years. Doris worked as a switchboard operator at St. James Hospital in Newark, and West Hudson Hospital in Kearny. Doris loved to spend time with her friends and family, enjoyed shopping and was an avid fan of watching “Wheel of Fortune.”

She was an animal lover, especially to her two dogs Sunshine and Petey.

Doris had a very creative vision which she enjoyed fulfilling by decorating her home throughout the various seasons.

Doris was predeceased by her husband Peter M. Miller. She was the devoted mother of Michelle Miller, of Kearny and Marc and his wife Laurie of North Arlington; cherished grandmother of Marc J. Miller and fiancée Susan of Kearny and Emily Rose.

Relatives and friends may visit the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services 138 Davis Ave., at Bergen Ave., Kearny, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 am. Interment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Bergen County, 221-223 Stuyvesant Ave., Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 – call 201-896-9300 – would be appreciated.

Eva Linda McCormick

Eva Linda McCormick died at home on Jan. 25.

She was 79.

Earlier in her life, Eva was a member of the United States Marine Corps. She was also an avid athlete who enjoyed volleyball and softball. She was also a member of the old-school derby team, the Jersey Outlaws.

Eva moved to Harrison where she lived the majority of her life. It is where she worked for many years at Carbone’s Restaurant while raising her family alongside her late husband Joseph McCormick.

Eva was one of the first women members of the Harrison Lions Club, where her husband Joe was one of the founding members. He knew the other members would vote her in, so he voted “no” to keep it interesting – as it always was between them.

Eva was also a past member of the Harrison Cancer League, where she devoted time driving cancer patients to appointments, helping them with errands and simply lending a shoulder to lean on.

Being fond of sports, she was additionally a member of the Harrison Booster Club, dedicating much of her time attending Little League and high school games to show support. She always stressed the importance of being a graceful winner and never a sore loser, both in sports and in life.

Eva is survived by her daughter Sheryl, son Stephen and his wife Maria, grandchildren Daniela, Shannon and Lauren, stepson Joe and his wife Lori, stepdaughter Eileen and her husband Jerry as well as a long long of extended relatives.

Eva was a smoker the majority of her life and had been battling emphysema for many years, which worsened progressively and eventually claimed her life. Years ago, she made the decision to donate her body to the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Anatomical Association to help educate those in seeing the harmful effects cigarettes have on the body.

Eva was an animal lover and cared for many strays over the years – in addition to her own pets. Please consider a donation to the ASPCA or no-kill shelters in her honor.

