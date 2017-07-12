NPD: Unlocked cars burglarized

NUTLEY —

On July 2, Nutley police responded to reports of thefts from four motor vehicles on Myrtle Ave. All vehicles had been left unlocked and were rummaged through. A canvass was done of the neighborhood, the Detective Bureau processed the vehicles and will be following up with the investigation.

Other recent reports released by the Nutley PD included the following:

July 1

Headquarters received a report of illegal dumping in Booth Park, where officers observed rocks, gravel and dirt that was deposited there. The vehicle described was found in the area of Centre St. and a township ordinance summons was issued to the owner with a mandatory court date.

July 3

Police investigating a burglar alarm on Renner Ave. found an unsecured door in the rear of the home. Two officers were met inside by a pit bull that acted aggressively, but they were able to retreat from home without incident. The owner was then contacted and advised of incident.

* * *

Police responded to Harrison St. in response to a road rage incident. The victim reported that he and another driver exchanged words, and that the other driver exited his vehicle and struck him in the jaw with a closed fist. The victim was advised of his right to sign a complaint for the assault.

July 4

A Centre St. resident reported that their $300 bicycle had been stolen from the vestibule of the building. Police are investigating.

* * *

After a motor vehicle accident at Nutley Ave. and Tennis Place, police said one of the parties involved was deemed to be under the influence and was arrested on scene. Michael Fatigante, 44, of Nutley was transported to headquarters, issued a summons, processed and released pending a court date.

* * *

Police responded to Flora Louden Park on a report of an unattended 5-year-old boy. Officers were able to locate the child and return him to his Passaic Ave. residence, where his mother indicated that he ran out without her knowing.

July 5

A Franklin Ave. resident reported that eight birdhouses and two heavy lawn statues had been stolen from their property. One of the birdhouses was 3-feet tall.

* * *

An attempted auto theft was reported on May Place by the owner of a 2008 Lexus, who said the car had damage, indicating that entry had been attempted via a door handle. It did not appear the actors were able to gain entry. Police are investigating.

* * *

A Franklin Ave. business owner reported that their parking lot had been cordoned off with ribbon and cones and, in a case of criminal mischief, someone drove through the area, purposely damaging the cones and area taped off.

* * *

A Cedar St. resident reported that bank checks had been intercepted after being delivered to their front door. They were alerted by a financial institution that a series of checks were fraudulently being withdrawn from their account. Police are investigating this and several other incidents involving the same type of fraud/theft.

* * *

Police responded to an apartment on Washington Ave in response to a possible burglary attempt. The resident reported that they had been away on vacation and upon returning observed pry-mark damage to their door. It did not appear anyone had gained entry, but police are investigating.

* * *

Police stopped a vehicle traveling on Warren St. and reportedly found the driver, Eugene Watson, 21, of Nutley, to be in possession of marijuana. He was arrested and charged with possession of pot, and paraphernalia and received three motor vehicle summonses. He was later released pending a court hearing.

July 6

A landscaper reported that several pieces of lawn equipment was stolen while they were working in the rear of property on E. White Terrace. Police spoke with witnesses who stated that they observed an older man driving an older vehicle top and place items in the rear seat of his vehicle before proceeding west on White. Police are investigating.

* * *

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highfield Lane in which a pedestrian was involved. Police said the driver, Zachary Wright, 22, of North Carolina, reportedly got into an argument with a friend, who was attempting to get into his car when he sped off, crashing and causing minor injury to both parties. Witnesses said Wright had stashed something in a nearby tree, and police said it turned out to be a bag of marijuana. Wright was charged with possession of CDS and received several motor vehicle summonses.

* * *

A Prospect St. resident reported several fraudulent charges to their account after checks that were supposed to be delivered to their home were never received. This is the fifth incident in the past couple of weeks involving stolen and fraudulent use of checks. Police and banks are investigating.

* * *

Police responded to a report of a person sleeping on Ravine Ave. near the park and encountered Michael Jensen, 22, who was reportedly homeless and allegedly provided officers with a false name. It was later determined that he lied because he had an outstanding warrant out of Nutley, police said. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension and was transported to the Essex County Jail.

July 7

A 2014 Honda that was stolen from a King St. resident back in January was reported recovered in Newark. Newark police said the vehicle, which had been stripped, was towed to the city’s impound where the Nutley victim and insurance can adjust the claim.

* * *

Belleville police notified Nutley that a vehicle had been taken without permission from the Belleville Motor Lodge. Tracking led officers to Green Knoll Apartments in Nutley where they questioned Angela Perez, 27, of Harrison. Police said she admitted taking the car because the owner didn’t have money for her. She was charged with theft of movable property.

