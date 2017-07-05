Obituaries for July 5, 2017

Joseph ‘Chubby’ Gray

Joseph “Chubby” Gray, originally from Kearny and a longtime resident of Point Pleasant Beach, died peacefully in his sleep Monday, June 26.

For 36 years, he was the head custodian at Roosevelt School in Kearny, entertaining countless children each holiday season when he played Santa Claus. Many students would return to Roosevelt School after graduating, not to visit a particular teacher, but to spend time with Mr. Gray.

He worked hard so his children could enjoy their summer bungalow in Point Pleasant Beach, giving them priceless memories and wonderful summers at the Jersey Shore.

Chubby enjoyed sharing stories about his days bartending at the Mousetrap, his athletic feats in sports and how he could make a mean omelet.

He always loved a good joke with his family and friends.

He loved going to Monmouth Park to bet on the horses, and winning money from his Crosswordscratch-offs. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and always enjoyed a nice cold beer and an ice cream Dove bar.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia (Gordon) Gray; son, Joseph; grandson, Matthew; and son-in-law, Tommy.

Surviving are four children, Patti Ann Hayes of Hingham, Mass., Michael (Janine) of Point Pleasant, Kathleen Clifton and husband William of Middletown, and Colleen O’Neil and husband Paul of Middletown. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Nicole, Elizabeth, Carly, Matthew, Kyle, Kevin, Molly and Riley.

Visitation was at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Peter’s R.C. Church, Point Pleasant Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a drug treatment program of your choice.

For condolences to the family, visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com.

