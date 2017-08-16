HCPO: Giordano died from natural causes

By Ron Leir | Observer Correspondent

JERSEY CITY

The official word from Hudson County authorities is that former Kearny Second Ward Councilman Jon Giordano’s death was due to natural causes.

Giordano, 50, was found dead in a vehicle parked outside his business, West Hudson Millwork on Arlington Ave., on Jan. 8, after a fire had erupted inside the vehicle, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ray Worrall, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said, “The medical examiner ruled that it was a natural death due to a cardiac event. The ruling was issued May 24, 2017.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the prosecutor’s office reported that the death was not considered suspicious, nor was any foul play suspected,but that the cause of death was pending completion of an autopsy by the medical examiner.

— Ron Leir

Ron Leir | Observer Correspondent

Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late ’60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based W.H.A.T. Co. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, N.Y.

More Posts