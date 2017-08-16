HCPO: Giordano died from natural causes

JERSEY CITY —

The official word from Hudson County authorities is that former Kearny Second Ward Councilman Jon Giordano’s death was due to natural causes.

Giordano, 50, was found dead in a vehicle parked outside his business, West Hudson Millwork on Arlington Ave., on Jan. 8, after a fire had erupted inside the vehicle, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ray Worrall, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said, “The medical examiner ruled that it was a natural death due to a cardiac event. The ruling was issued May 24, 2017.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the prosecutor’s office reported that the death was not considered suspicious, nor was any foul play suspected,but that the cause of death was pending completion of an autopsy by the medical examiner.

— Ron Leir

