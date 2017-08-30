Obituaries for 30 Aug. 2017

Gerald ‘Jerry’ D. Giacobe

Gerald “Jerry” D. Giacobe, of Marlboro, died Saturday, Aug. 12, at Temple University Medical Center, Philadelphia.

He was 66.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Jerry moved to North Arlington before retiring to Marlboro 10 years ago.

Jerry enjoyed crabbing, spending time singing karaoke to his favorite oldies-but-goodies with friends and taking cruises to the islands. He loved the Yankees and Giants, loved seeing Trump become president, and was a member of countless bowling leagues but, most important to him, was spending time with his family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Jamie; a son Jerry Jr.; two daughters and sons-in-law Sheri and Brian Moleen and Stacey and Jason Ozner; a sister Faith Mauro; as well as five grandchildren, Ashley Giacobe, Brendan and Sierra Moleen and Nathan and Charlotte Ozner.

Jerry was one of seven siblings and leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.

The wake was at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, on Aug. 15. A funeral service took place Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.waittfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s name to The Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123-4101.

Anthony Joseph Savoca

Anthony J. Savoca, of North Arlington, died Monday, Aug. 21.

He was 74.

Anthony was born to Joseph and Mildred (nee Zema) Savoca in the Ironbound section of Newark on Oct. 4, 1942. He moved to North Arlington in 1974, where he and his wife Madaline raised their four children.

A lifelong learner, Anthony graduated from East Side High School in 1960. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in education from the former Jersey City State College. Anthony also received certification as a school administrator from Jersey City State.

He proudly dedicated 33 years of his life to the Newark Public School System. He first worked as a teacher, then a vice principal, until he became principal of Oliver Street School in 1979. After retiring from Oliver in 1998, Anthony brought his love of literature to students at Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City. He taught there for 11 years before retiring again to enjoy life.

Anthony’s greatest passion was his family. He was married for 51 years to his soulmate Madaline (nee Sabatino). Together, they raised four children: Anthony Jr. (Maggie), Lisa Beck (David), Tracey Smeragliulo and Donna (fiance Sener).

One name wasn’t enough for someone this special. He was “grandpa” and “papa” to his adoring eight grandchildren: Anthony III (AJ), Connor, Elizabeth, Thomas, Michael, David Jr., Stella and Christian.

Anthony was an avid sports fan. His love of the Brooklyn Dodgers was later transferred to the New York Mets. He shared his passion for baseball with Madaline and his kids. He also loved the New York Giants and horse racing.

Some of his happiest times were spent at Shea Stadium, Citi Field, Monmouth Park and Saratoga Racetrack. Anthony also loved playing his accordion, singing and listening to music.

Anthony is survived by his sister Camille Savoca Gibson (Kenneth), his brother-in-law Vincent Sabatino, loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Antoinette Pires and his brother-in-law Edward.

Viewing was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, Aug. 24. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anthony’s memory to ECLC Foundation, 100 Passaic Ave., Suite 1, Chatham, N.J. 07928 or The Newmark School, 1000 Cellar Ave., Scotch Plains, N.J. 07076 or www.newmarkeducation.com.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ William Masterson

Thomas “Tommy” William Masterson, a longtime resident of Kearny, died Thursday, Aug. 17, at his home in Saylorsburg, Pa., where he resided with his stepdaughter Michelle and her husband Paul Ruggerio.

He was 83.

Born Oct. 6, 1933, in Newark, he was the son of Cornelius Masterson and Mary Cole.

Following service in the United States Army, he worked at Kenney Steel Treating as a heat treater and later as a delivery driver until he retired.

Tommy was married to Martha Mae Lathrop, of Prudence Island, R.I., who predeceased him on Aug. 17, 1999. Tommy was an avid sports fan and followed teams during both baseball and football season. He loved to go camping and enjoyed exploring flea markets.

Tommy is survived by daughters from his previous marriage to Hildegard Weber – Lorraine Wrede and her husband Ken of Pittstown; Linda Masterson of Kearny; and Lisa Masterson of North Plainfield. His grandchildren include Daniel, Dawn, Jennifer and Jason and he had one great-grandson, Evan.

Tom is also survived by a brother, John Masterson, of Spring Hill, Fla.

Services for Tommy’s family will be private.

Dolores M. Smith

Dolores M. Smith, of Kearny, died Aug. 23, at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark.

She was 90.

Visitation was at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny (condonfuneralhome.com). The funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Aug. 28, at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin, in 2002 and is survived by her children, Benjamin D. Smith, Joan Ortel and Michael E. Smith, as well as her brothers, Donald and Edward Staats and her granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Ortel and Erin Michelle Smith.

In lieu of flowers, it is the family’s wish that you consider a donation to St. Michael’s Clinics, Inc., 111 Central Ave., Newark, N.J. 07102 in Dolores’ memory.

Dana Ravo Ackerman

Dana Ravo Ackerman, of Kearny, died surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

She was 40.

Private funeral services are under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison.

Born in Belleville, Dana was raised in Harrison, and moved to Kearny in 2007.

She greatly enjoyed being a mother and as Dana herself said, she was “just a woman who loved raising her family.”

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jason Ackerman; her loving children, Jayson J., Jayden J., and Jaykob J. Ackerman; step-children, Maggy, Terry, and Samiyah; dear mother-in-law Mary Ackerman and caring nieces and nephews, Garrick, Leiani, Amanda, Nick, A.J., Anthony and Raymond.

The beloved sister of Anthony, Matthew and Lauren Ravo, she is also survived by many cousins, uncles, aunts and friends whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Lorraine Ravo and her grandmother Cynthia Ammerman.

Vincent P. Ferriero

Vincent P. Ferriero (aka Jimmy), 90, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Lauderhill, Fla., knowing how much he was loved by his family and friends.

Vincent was born in Harrison to Louis and Angelina Ferriero and he lived there for 88 years prior to moving to Lauderhill, Fla., in November 2014.

In his early years, Vincent worked in Harrison at his parent’s sandwich shop “Louie the Sausage King.”

Vincent proudly served his country honorably in the Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. St. Paul, a heavy cruiser which, he explained, shot the last salvo on Kaohsiung at the end of the war.

After the war, Vincent returned home, married Elizabeth (Betty) Sasso of Harrison, who is also deceased.

They are survived by their three children and spouses, Louis and Deirdre Ferriero, of New Hampshire; Patricia Shults and Larry Wilton of Florida; and Frank and Christine Ferriero of Pennsylvania.

Vincent worked a milk delivery route and after that, he started and operated the Mid-Town Taxi Company. Later, as a hobby, Vincent became involved in the harness horse industry as a trainer/driver/owner, which eventually became his full-time profession having won over 500 races on the East Coast circuit.

During that time, Vincent married his second wife, Beverly, who survives him along with their four children and spouses or respective partners, Anthony Ferriero and Nadine of Hawaii; Vincent and Verna Ferriero of Florida; Patrick Ferriero and Kathy of Florida; and James and Suni Lama Ferriero of Florida.

After retiring from the horse business, Vincent worked for the Town of Harrison as a bus driver and dispatcher.

He is also survived by his 14 cherished grandchildren and two dear brothers Thomas (Tommy) of Harrison and Nicholas (Nicky) of Pennsylvania.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, and after 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For directions, to read his complete obituary or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

