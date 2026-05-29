Obituary — Aurea Neira

Aurea Neira

Aurea Neira died May 18, 2026.

She was 93.

Born in Lima, Peru, she lived many years in Newark and Lyndhurst.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, also North Arlington.

Aurea was the spouse of the late Ismael Moscoso and mother of Ana Moscoso, Betty Moscoso, Sonia Jara and Emperatriz Moscoso.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

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