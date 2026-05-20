Obituaries for May 20, 2026

Marianne Siwek Mulligan

Marianne Siwek Mulligan, R.N., 72, of Marco Island, Florida, formerly of Harrison and Point Pleasant, New Jersey “went home by the waterside to rest her bones, listening to the river sing sweet songs, to rock her soul” on May 16, 2026.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, at 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Friends and relatives of Marianne and her family may visit the funeral home on Wednesday, May 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and on Thursday morning after 9 a.m.

She was the loving daughter of the late Stanley J. Siwek, M.D., and Catherine Siwek, R.N. (Caprio). She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank X. Mulligan Jr.; her loving children, Frank X. Mulligan III and Michelle Haney; her cherished grandchildren, Reece Xavier, Bridget, Abigail and Lucy; her beloved siblings, Kathryn Landau, R.N., and her husband, Irwin, M.D.; Jay Siwek, M.D., and his wife, Linda, R.N.; Patricia Jack and her husband, Jesse; and her late brother, Robert Damien Siwek. She is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews, Jaime, Amy, Erin, Lauren, Kathryn, Mary, Jennifer, David and the late Mark; and by her grandnieces and grandnephews, Macy, Hadley, Colton, Cole, Henry, Tessa and Athena.

Marianne graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor’s degree in political science and later earned a bachelor of science in nursing from SUNY College at Stony Brook, New York.

She began her nursing career at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She later worked at Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii, though the majority of her distinguished nursing career was spent as a critical care nurse in the Open Heart Surgery Unit at Passaic General Hospital in Passaic. Toward the end of her career, she served as a public health nurse for the Town of Harrison.

Marianne was a proud member of the Marco Bay Yacht Club and cherished every moment spent boating with Frank. She loved Mahjong, Canasta, traveling, live music, and, above all, time spent with family and friends. Brilliant, spirited and endlessly compassionate, Marianne possessed a magnetic personality that drew people to her instantly. She had a remarkable way of making others feel seen, valued and deeply loved, and her laughter and light filled every room she entered. Her presence made life richer for all who knew her. The world was truly a better place because Marianne was in it.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison Cancer League, the Cancer Research Institute or VITAS Healthcare Hospice, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Marianne.

William M. Doran

William M. Doran of Panther Valley, Hackettstown, formerly of Harrison, died Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

He was 63.

The funeral was conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church. His final disposition was private.

Born in Newark and raised in Harrison, William later made his home in Hackettstown, Panther Valley. He was a devoted parishioner of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Hackettstown.

William proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1981 to 1984. During his time in service, he was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for two years, and in Germany for two years as a combat medic.

William was top sales manager at Rockland Bakery for 25+ years. William most enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. In addition, he loved being the grill master during his tenure as Mayor of Funtown at Panther Valley. He found peace at the beach and in diligently preserving cooler maintenance; he also enjoyed fishing and dart tournaments in his mancave.

William is survived by his beloved wife, Denise Dalton Doran; his loving children, Love Elizabeth Anne (Ben), William Jr., Nicholas Doran, and Thomas Campbell. His three cherished grandchildren, Ryan Forero, Onaleaha Forero and Josephine Gold; his dear siblings, John Doran (Vilma) and James Doran (Ricky), sisters-in-law Laura VanDorsten (Ricky), Donna Yost (Don) and a brother-in-law, George Stilwell. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also predeceased by his parents, Robert and Sandra Doran, and his brothers, Robert and Kenneth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, N.J. 07029, in loving memory of William. To send the family a condolence message or share a fond memory of William, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

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