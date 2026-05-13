Obituaries for May 13, 2026

Thomas Hall Sr.

Thomas Hall Sr., born Jan. 12, 1955, died peacefully May 5, 2026.

Raised in Kearny for 59 years before taking residence in Maynard, Massachusetts, where he has spent his last 12 years of life. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Kathleen Hall of Kearny. He leaves behind two siblings , in-laws who loved him like a brother, many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him and extended family and friends.

He gave generously of his time to the town he spent growing up in and raising his family coaching football for the Kearny Generals, baseball coach to Finch Fuel minor league baseball and coach to the St. Stephen’s youth basketball team. He also gave his time to his local Massachusetts community coaching mini-minor for the Maynard-Stow baseball league.

He leaves behind a lasting impact on the many young lives he mentored both on and off the field. His patience, encouragement and love of the game will be remembered by all who had the privilege of playing for him.

He shared 51 beautiful years of marriage with the love of his life, Veronica (Ronnie) Hall, who remained his whole world through every season of life. Together, they built a family grounded in love, strength and unwavering devotion.

His legacy lives on in the family he built, adored and loved deeply.

He was a proud father to four children TJ, Veronica, Rachel and Ryan and warmly and lovingly welcomed their spouses Jennifer, Adam, Ruben and Laura as part of their family.

Nothing compares to the greatest joy he found in being a grandfather. His grandchildren, Colin, Patrick, Joseph, Nora, Samuel and Sebastian were the light and pride of his life. The reason for his strength and commitment to his hard fought battle. They inspired him to keep going, keep fighting and cherished every moment spent with them whether it was pickups or drop offs, watching them so his children could build and grow for their families, walks in the parks, vacations and yes even coaching baseball. You name it, Grandpa did it. He cherished every single moment spent with them.

Though he may be gone from our sight, his love will remain in our hearts forever.

Arrangements were by the Acton Funeral Home, Acton, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maynard Stow Baseball/Softball League at www.msbaseballsoftball.org.

Beth Robertson

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beth Robertson (née King), devoted soulmate of Fred Padovano, beloved mother to Lynn Robertson (Chris DeCandio), Alan Robertson (Judy) and Christine Robertson, cherished Nana to Chelsea and Devon Orozco, Nicholas and Derek Robertson (Whitney), Jessica and Jeffrey DeCandio and Riley Sher.

Bethia, or Beth as she preferred to be called, died peacefully on Feb. 15, 2026, surrounded by her family and Fred by her side until the very end. She was predeceased by her parents James and Bethia King, and her sisters Pat, Margaret and Marion.

Beth was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Glasgow, Scotland. She attended Bellahouston Academy. Beth was an avid cyclist and swimmer. She would often ride her bike from Glasgow to Loch Lomond to go for a swim. Beth also loved to dance. She spent many Friday and Saturday nights at the dance halls in Glasgow and surrounding towns.

Before leaving Scotland for the United States, Beth worked for British Railways, where she learned to use a Comptometer. Her excellent skills landed her a job at PSE&G, where she trained others in how to use the machine. Later in her life, Beth turned her love of travel into a career. She took the career as an opportunity to travel all over the world, to places such as Curacao, Mexico, London, Greece (where she was able to see the annual Kite Festival) and Hawaii, which was always her favorite “fam” trip!

She fully explored each destination to confidently recommend the best options to every client.

Beth loved her family, football (especially her Dallas Cowboys, Roger Staubach being her all-time favorite player) and golf. When the British Open was on, she would get up at 5 a.m., to make sure she didn’t miss a thing, like who was in the lead, who had an impressive drive, or to see the beautiful views of the course.

She was a Ranger at the 1970 Dow Jones Open Invitational at the Upper Montclair Country Club where she met Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Beth accompanied Fred on many golfing trips, from St. Andrew’s, Scotland, to Pebble Beach, California, where they walked the courses together by day and enjoyed spectacular dinners together by night.

She was a wonderful cook and always made sure every holiday was filled with good cheer and good food.

Beth filled her free time enjoying hobbies, such as sewing, occasionally making clothes for herself and her children and she was always available to sew a ribbon back onto her grandchildren’s teddy bears. She was also a voracious reader and accumulated a wealth of knowledge over the years.

She was always able to converse intelligently on a wide array of topics. She also enjoyed watching British mysteries and true crime shows to ensure she kept her mind sharp. Another one of her favorite pastimes was standing in her dining room, putting together intricate pieces of a puzzle.

Before settling in Brick, Beth lived in several towns, including Kearny, Rutherford and Wallington. Until recently, she split her time between Brick and Jupiter, Florida, where she and Fred spent many Sundays sitting at the inlets, basking in the sunshine and watching the boats pass by.

A celebration of life will take place Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the San Carlo in Lyndhurst at 1 p.m.

If you would like to make a contribution in Beth’s memory, please consider making a charitable donation to HANDS of North Arlington at www.handsofna.org or the Associated Humane Society at ahs.givecloud.co/give.

Frank Marrazzo

Frank Marrazo died April 29, 2026.

He was 70.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His funeral service was in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, North Arlington.

Frankie was the beloved son of the late Charles J. and Ida (nee Bonnaccorso) Marrazzo. He was the cherished brother of Graceann Kennedy and Theresa Marrazzo. He is also survived by his nephew Charlie (his wife Jenna) and his niece Tomi.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Developmental Disabilities Association of North Brunswick in his memory.

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