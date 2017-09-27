Kearny parish will bless animals

Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church will host the Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m., on the lawn of Grace Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

All are welcome, regardless of faith, to bring pets to receive a blessing. All animals should be properly leashed or in pet carriers.

This event commemorates the upcoming feast of St. Francis of Assisi, which takes place Oct. 4. St. Francis was a 12th century monk who lived and preached in Italy. He was the founder of this religious order and has been the inspiration for religious orders and for the faithful throughout the centuries.

He is recognized as the patron saint of animals and of ecology and the environment. Among his most recognized writings are his “Canticle of the Sun,” which is a hymn of praise to God in which he refers to all the elements of creation as his brother and his sister, and his prayer for peace, “Lord make me an instrument of thy peace …” which is recited and sung in churches throughout the world to this day.

Sacred Heart of Jesus ANCC parish, which serves Hudson County and the greater Kearny area, is a key parish of the American National Catholic Church and is about to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

The American National Catholic Church is an all-inclusive church of the Catholic tradition where all are welcome regardless of lifestyle or circumstance. The ANCC embraces and promulgates the spirit of progress and reform initiated by the Second Vatican Council.

Additionally, Sacred Heart of Jesus ANCC parish recognizes the diversity of the community in which they live and worship and are actively seeking to integrate Spanish-language prayers into many of their liturgies.

Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at 380 Kearny Ave. in worship space that Grace United Methodist Church generously shares with Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church.

All are welcome, without exception, to visit any Sunday.

For more information, visit www.SacredHeartANCC.org.

