KPD: Living up to expectorations?

At midnight on Sept. 17, Officer Andre Fernandes and back-up Officers David Bush, Jonathan Dowie and Sgt. Chris Levchak responded to a report of an individual assaulting vehicles in the area of Bergen Ave. and Devon St.

There, police said, Fernandes located a witness, who pointed out “heavily intoxicated” Henry Lopez, 18, of Kearny, who allegedly had attacked two cars — hurling rocks at a 2012 Honda and engaging in a wrestling match with one of the mirrors on a 2011 Mazda.

When the officers arrested Lopez on a charge of criminal mischief, police said he became unruly and began spitting at and in the patrol car, said spitting allegedly continuing upon arrival at KPD headquarters.

In addition to the criminal charge, Lopez was issued a town ordinance summons for expectorating in public. Police said the patrol car had to be taken out of service until a cleaning company could come in and remove all the saliva.

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

Sept. 15

At 1:45 p.m., Officers Angelo Palagano and Kyle Plaugic responded to the Belleville Pike and Schuyler Ave. on a 911 call about a male “possibly” hitting a female. The parties were located, and the dispute turned out to be merely a verbal argument. However, police said the male — Brendan McCall, 26, of North Arlington — was arrested anyway, on two drug warrants: $624, Lyndhurst; $250, Newark. He was booked and the other jurisdictions were notified.

Sept. 16

At 7:30 p.m., at the entrance to Gunnell Oval, Officer Dowie, with Bush as back-up, stopped a car for a blocked-vision violation and, police said, detected a “very strong” odor and recovered from the vehicle two rubber discs — one containing marijuana oil; one, marijuana wax — two packs of rolling papers and a plastic vial, “commonly used” to store drugs. Driver Jessi Achong, 23, of Kearny, was charged with possession of pot and paraphernalia. He also got summonses for possession of a CDS in a MV and the blocked-vision offense.

Sept. 17

Officers Jason Ward and Richard Poplaski responded to a 4:30 p.m. 911 call about a man apparently attempting to eject a woman from a second-floor window on the 800 block of Kearny Ave. Police said Ward, who arrived first, banged on the door of the apartment and was greeted by “visibly irate” resident Paul McGinnis, 47, who said he had only been pretending.

When McGinnis started to go back inside, he was advised that it was Ward’s duty to check on the well-being of the other occupants and that no warrant (which McGinnis reportedly demanded) was necessary. Police said a shoving match ensued, Ward had to deploy OC spray, McGinnis retreated to the kitchen, and another struggle took place.

Ward was eventually able to overcome and cuff him, even though the three female occupants attempted to intercede on the suspect’s behalf. Poplaski stopped them. Police said the women were all uncooperative, but none of them showed any evidence of, or admitted to having, recent injuries.

McGinnis was charged with obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest.

At 11:30 p.m., Officer Bush observed an eastbound 2008 Chrysler come to a stop in the middle of Hoyt St. near Chestnut St. Approaching to inquire ask why it had thus halted, he reportedly detected a certain smell. The driver, an 18-year-old Kearny male, submitted to a search, with negative results. However, passenger Anderson DeOliveira, also 18 and from Kearny, allegedly was found to have two bags of suspected pot in his pocket.

DeOliveira was charged with possession of the drug and drug paraphernalia. The driver got a summons for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Sept. 18

Shortly after midnight, Officers Fernandes and Chris Manolis responded to the report of a hit-run on the 100 block of Bergen Ave., where they found that a parked 2010 Kia had been struck. The Kia’s owner said he had followed the fleeing vehicle to the 100 block of Quincy Ave., and there, police said, the officers located a “heavily damaged” 2003 Infiniti, leaking fluids and parked in the middle of the street. They reportedly also found Natalie Alonso, 29, of Kearny, sitting on a stoop nearby.

Police said Alonso emitted a heavy odor of alcohol and showed signs of a recent facial injury, but she declined medical attention, even though North Arlington EMS had been summoned. After field sobriety tests, she was taken to HQ and charged with DUI, refusing to take an Alcotest, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officer Jason Rodrigues, at Passaic and Webster Aves. at 2:45 a.m., found a 2006 Ford Expedition stopped in the roadway and its driver — Joseph Machuca, 23, of Kearny — asleep at the wheel with a lap full of hamburgers, police said.

Following FSTs and an Alcotest at HQ, he was charged with DWI and obstructing the flow of traffic. (We do not know what became of the burgers.)

Sept. 19

Vice officers, at the Pike and Passaic Ave. at 5 p.m., spotted a 2008 Honda operated by Domingo Armental, 44, of Kearny, whom they knew to have a suspended license, police said. When they stopped the vehicle, police said, the detectives saw him “frantically” trying to conceal something in the center console and subsequently recovered 10 wax folds of suspected heroin, stamped “Hulk.”

Passenger Robert Jack, 44, of North Arlington, reportedly admitted to having cocaine, a tinfoil fold of which was allegedly found.

Jack was arrested for possession of coke/paraphernalia and was released on a summons. Armental was charged with possession of heroin/paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating a MV while in possession of a CDS.

Police said Armental was also found to have three Jersey City contempt warrants (two, $50; one, $1,000), and the JCPD was notified he was in custody.

— Karen Zautyk

