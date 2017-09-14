This week’s AroundTown in full …

Belleville

Anthem anniversary

To commemorate the 203rd anniversary of the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key in 1814, the public is invited to a special flag-raising at Belleville Town Hall Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. The ceremony, sponsored by the Belleville Historical Society, will feature a replica 15-star American flag, flown last weekend over Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Fresh produce

The City Green Veggie Mobile, sponsored by Mayor Raymond Kimble and the Township Council, will, once again, dispense vegetables, fruit, honey, eggs and cut flowers on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the parking lot of the Belleville Senior Center, Franklin Ave. and Mill St. The program runs through Nov. 14.

At the BPL

Here’s what the Belleville Public Library, 221 Washington Ave., has to offer for the upcoming week:

For Adults & Young Adults:

Board Games, Tuesdays, Sept. 12 & 19, 3 to 5 p.m. Join in every Tuesday for Jenga, Monopoly, Chinese checkers, chess, Scrabble and card games. For grades 7 and up.

PS2 Games, Thursday, Sept. 14, 3 to 5 p.m. PS2 games available to lay on the big screen every Thursday. For grades 7 and up.

Intro to Computers, Internet & Email, Thursday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon. An introduction to the internet, including getting connected, using a web browser and navigating web pages.

Coloring Club, Friday, Sept. 15, 3 to 5 p.m. Color your stress away! For 7th grade and up.

Expungements, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Did you know that many expungements are obtained by simply filling out forms and sending them to court? Join this important discussion.

7 Levels of Energy, Monday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. Marilyn Rivers hosts a free seminar on how levels of energy play a role in our personal effectiveness.

For Children:

Roblox Free Play, Monday, Sept. 18, 4 to 6 p.m. With millions of players worldwide, players come to Roblox to create adventures, play games, role play and learn with friends.

Bookworm Bingo, Tuesdays, Sept. 12 & 19, 5 to 6 p.m. Children ages 5 to 11 play bingo for prizes.

Storybrook Friends, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. Kids ages 3 to 6 share stories, sing songs and create theme-related crafts.

Yoga with Zahra, Thursday, Sept. 14, 10 to 11 a.m. A fun and interactive yoga class where kids ages 4 to 6 explore body awareness through breath, movement and relaxation. Class size is limited so registration is a must.

Kids Coloring Club, Friday, Sept. 15, 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in for some relaxing coloring. Supplies provided. For ages 4 to 11.

Saturday Play Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 3 p.m. Free play with the Wii gaming system, Legos and board games. For ages 5 to 11.

Vets Day Parade is Nov. 5

Sponsored by Belleville Township and the Belleville Veterans Council, Belleville hosts its annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday, Nov. 5, with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The bandstand will be located at the corners of Union and Tiona Aves. All citizens and organizations are invited and encouraged to attend and participate in the march. Questions? Contact Bill Steimel at 973-955-7211 or send him an email to nikeherculesvet@verizon.net.

Party invitation

The township of Belleville presents the 13th annual Just-A-Party, an evening of fun and entertainment Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Walgreens shopping plaza on Franklin Ave. There will be parking and a shuttle bus at Hendricks Field. Please don’t bring pets, bicycles or skateboards. The rain date is Monday, Sept. 18.

Harrison

Holy Cross heads to AC

Holy Cross Church sponsors a trip to Caesar’s Atlantic City Sunday, Sept. 17, with a bus leaving from Holy Cross School at 10 a.m. Coffee will be served in the church basement at 9:15 a.m. The cost is $30. For reservations, call Joan at 973-481-2434 (English) or Maria at 973-481-1799 (Spanish.)

Cancer League picnic

The Harrison Cancer League sponsors a picnic Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Spanish Pavilion, 31 Harrison Ave. The cost is $15. Check back in a few weeks for additional information.

Elks tricky tray

The Harrison/East Newark Elks host a tricky tray in memory of their first female exalted ruler, Lynn Luciano, on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 406 Harrison Ave. Admission is $35, and all proceeds will go to the Luciano family to help pay for funeral expenses. Donations of food, baskets or cash are welcome. Lynn and her husband John worked tirelessly over the years to raise money for others — now it’s time to give back. For tickets, donations or more information, call Larry Bennett at 973-865-9990.

Kearny

Pathways Walk-A-Thon Sept. 30

Pathways to Independence conducts its 16th annual Walk-a-Thon Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at West Hudson Park. For information about sponsorship or putting together a team of walkers, call Jeanette at 201-997-6155.

Time for the Halfway Dance!

The United Irish Associations of West Hudson sponsors a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Dance Sept. 16, from 7 p.m. to midnight, at the Harrison/East Newark Elks, 406 Harrison Ave. There will be a live Irish band, hot dogs, snacks, a cash bar, raffles, baskets and a 50/50. The cost is $20 at the door. For information, call Mary at 201-450-5210. All proceeds benefit next year’s West Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes place on March 11.

Helping families

The Liberty Family Success Center, 341 Kearny Ave., features these activities during the upcoming week:

Parent’s Café, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stop by for a cup of coffee and conversations about resilience, communication and support to keep your family strong.

Time for Tots Play Group, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to noon. Parents with small children are invited to use the play space to promote socialization and fun. Parents must supervise their children.

Let’s Zumba, Thursday, Sept. 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., & Monday, Sept. 18, 2 to 3 p.m. Classes are free but space is limited. Call the center at 201-622-2210 to RSVP.

Be.Live, Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 to 9 p.m. A monthly young woman’s empowerment group. Call the center to learn more.

Hope for Mothers, Friday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Women who are pregnant or who have a child up to 1-year-old learn about emotional well-being, new mom coping strategies and helpful community resources.

Family Fun Friday, Friday, Sept. 15, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Looking for something to do with your children on a Friday night after school? Join in with arts & crafts, movies and more. Refreshments are served.

Saturday Fun, Saturday, Sept. 16. Call to RSVP.

Fair Housing Laws & Consumer Financial Protections (Spanish), Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Antiques appraised at Museum

The Kearny Museum Committee hosts an antique appraisal event Saturday, Sept. 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The $5 admission charge includes the appraisal of one item. If time allows, additional items, up to a total of three per attendee, will cost an additional $5 per item. As a special bonus in honor of Kearny’s 150th anniversary, any item of local historical significance will be appraised for free. Light refreshments will be served.

Space is limited and will be first-come, first-served. RSVP by calling the Main Library at 201-998-2666.

Coffee an’ at OLS

Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 136 Davis Ave., invites the community to coffee an’ Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. in the church basement. All are welcome.

Head to A.C. with UNICO

Kearny UNICO sponsors a bus trip to the Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 24. The trip departs at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Kearny Bank, Kearny Avenue. Coffee an’ begins at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $30 per person with $25 back in slot play from the casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Lou Pandolfi at 201-368-2409 or lpandolfi@verizon.net. All proceeds benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund and other local and national charities.

Lyndhurst

Women’s screening event is Oct. 4

The Lyndhurst Health Department hosts its bi-annual women’s health screening on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. The screening, done in partnership with Clara Maass Medical Center, includes a free exam and PAP test. A nurse educator from Clara Maass will also be present to provide education on breast cancer. This screening is available to Lyndhurst residents 18 and older. Call 201-804-2500 for an appointment.

At the LPL

Neurosculpting Meditation

The library hosts a dynamic meditation, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m., where one creates and rewires neuropathways. It can be used for healing trauma, PTSD, anxiety and rejuvenation. Space is limited and registration is necessary. Register by emailing the library at romeo@lyndhurst.bccls.org or by calling 201-804-2478, ext. 7.

BecomeOne Beginner Yoga

Experience the benefits of bringing yoga into your life on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the library. Practice connecting breath and movement and learn how to incorporate simple yoga practices into your day. Space is limited and registration is required.

A to Z World Food

The library features a food, culture and traditional recipes database for 174 countries to its patrons. Access food glossaries, 6,500+ recipes, food culture articles and food-history timelines from the comfort of your home by going to the Library’s website, www.lyndhurstlibrary.org. A valid Lyndhurst Library card number will be needed to log-in.

Internet to Go

To increase Internet access for Lyndhurst residents, the library offers a project to lend WiFi hotspots to patrons. The hotspot is portable, so you can connect to your device almost anywhere you are. A resident of Lyndhurst with a valid library card may borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to a week. The device may be renewed if no one else has placed it on hold.

In the Children’s Room:

The Lyndhurst Library’s Children’s Room offers the following programs:

Storytime Schedule

Weekly storytimes happen on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for toddlers to 6 year olds. Storytimes for newborns to 2 year olds will be offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. No registration is necessary.

Page Turners Book Club

This program meets weekly on Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Starts Sept. 22. We will read and discuss “James and the Giant Peach,” by Roald Dahl. All participants will receive a copy of the book. After the book is read, we will watch the movie. Snacks will be served.

Arts and Crafts Drop-in Hour

Every Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

Lego Club

Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Open to all ages, no registration required. All Legos will be provided. Donations of Legos will also be accepted.

Healthy Lunch Box

Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Little Kids Little Songs

Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Performance by the Green Golly Project.

Poetry Talk with Joyce DiMaggio

Friday, Sept. 15, at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. Lyndhurst resident Joyce DiMaggio will read and discuss her poetry book, “There’s a Frog Up Top My Head.”

Rock-n-Recycle

Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Performance by Jungle Gym Jam. They will collect used cell phones, rechargeable batteries and fluorescent bulbs at the show.

Explore with Mad Science

Thursday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m. For ages 7 and older.

Saturday Storytime & a Movie

Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Listen to a classic story and then watch one on the big screen. Snacks will be served.

YoBoo Yoga Bootcamp

Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. A fun aerobics class for children ages 2 to 6. Registration required.

Art Kids Academy

Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3 and older.

Create Your Own Short Story Workshop

Friday, Sept. 29, at 3:30 p.m. Develop writing skills with local author Hank Quense.

North Arlington

BOH meetings resume Sept. 13

The regularly scheduled meetings of the North Arlington Board of Health resume on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., at the North Arlington Senior Center, 11 York Road, and on the first Wednesday of each month thereafter.

Going down to Dover

The Senior Harmony Club sponsors an overnight trip to Dover Downs, Delaware, Sept. 20-21. The hotel and casino are smoke-free. Package includes hotel room, $50 in slot play, one dinner and a buffet breakfast. For more information, call Libby at 973-481-2118.

Silver Rose at QP Church

For more than 50 years, the Knights of Columbus has sponsored the Our Lady of Guadalupe Silver Rose Program to reaffirm its commitment to the sanctity of life and to honor the Blessed Virgin under her title of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas.

This year, six Silver Roses began a journey from Canada through the western, central, and eastern corridors of the United States to Mexico to symbolize unity among the peoples in the Americas. Eventually, the Roses will arrive at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec. 12 — her feast day — and placed before her image.

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 3428 will host one of the Silver Roses at a prayer service on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., at Queen of Peace Church.

Nutley

Mt. Carmel fundraiser Oct. 21

The Women’s Auxiliary of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church sponsors a flapjack fundraiser breakfast and tricky tray at Applebee’s Restaurant, 375 Rt. 3 E., Clifton, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. Tickets are $10. For additional information, call Linda at 973-661-0090.

