Nutley cops get long-awaited raises

Now it’s official: police officers and police superiors in Nutley are getting pay raises.

Back in mid-March, the township and PBA Local 33 concluded a memorandum of agreement on a new 4-year labor contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017, and running through Dec. 31, 2020.

Then, on July 5, Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco introduced an ordinance — voted on by his fellow commissioners — to set the new pay scales reflecting the annual 3% pay raises awarded in the new contract.

But the township Board of Commissioners deferred adoption of the ordinance — and fixing a salary guide — until Oct. 3. Petracco, who asked that the matter be placed on the table, was silent on his reason for doing so.

However, what is known is that Nutley PBA Local 33 and the township had engaged in legal wrangling over the interpretation of “new [police] hires” who were placed on a second salary/benefit tier.

That matter has apparently been settled, allowing the township to proceed with adoption of new pay scales aligned with the MOA for rank-and-file and superiors.

For police officer, minimum base salary will remain at $25,000 a year over the life of the contract; maximum base salary, however, will rise from $97,930 to $107,011 a year.

For sergeant, minimum base salary will climb from $103,796 to $113,421 while maximum base salary will go from $109,663 to $113,421.

For lieutenant, minimum base pay will increase from $114,063 to $124,640; maximum base pay, from $122,863 to $134,255.

For captain, minimum base pay will go from $127,814 to $139,666; maximum base pay, from $137,715 to $150,485.

For deputy chief, minimum base pay will change from $143,073 to $151,950; maximum base pay, from $143,073 to $156,350.

And, for chief, his base pay will go from $163,584 to $178,752.

In other business Oct. 3, the BOC:

Approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the state Division of Local Government Services whereby Nutley will receive $3,675,000 in state transitional aid to apply to its 2017 municipal budget.

Adopted an ordinance prohibiting pet stores from selling dogs or cats. However, pet stores may partner with animal care facilities, animal rescue organizations or reputable hobby breeders to offer space for such groups to showcase adoptable dogs and cats. Those found to be in violation of the law will face a fine of up to $500. This law is to take effect 90 days after passage.

Authorized an appropriation of $350,115 and bonding up to $87,529 for the turfing and other improvements to Father Glotzbach Soccer Field. Nutley anticipates the receipt of $286,586 in state Green Acres grant funding to help finance the work.

Introduced a $169,000 bond ordinance for the improvement of the township water supply and distribution system, including installation of new hydrants and water main upgrades. A public hearing is slated for Nov. 8.

Introduced a $409,000 bond ordinance for reconstruction and resurfacing of various roads and sidewalks in the township. Those blocks were not listed in the ordinance, which will get a hearing Nov. 8.

Introduced a $1,181,300 bond ordinance for various public improvements: $210,000 for fix-ups of unspecified municipal properties; $105,000 for unspecified vehicular and other equipment; $210,000 for renovations to unspecified parks and playgrounds; $53,000 for removal of underground fuel storage tanks and soil remediation at unspecified municipal properties; $53,000 for new street trees; $106,000 for new and additional DPW equipment; $41,000 for a new sewer camera for use by DPW; $31,000 for a new copy machine for the Township Clerk’s office; and $167,000 to be applied to the cost of new and additional firefighting equipment, including one aerial ladder truck whose total price is estimated at $900,000.

Appointed 15-year employee Kathy Rempusheski as the township’s Qualified Purchasing Agent now that she has “successfully completed the required course of study at Rutgers University and has passed the required examination administered by the N.J. Div. of Local Government.”

