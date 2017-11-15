Obituaries for 15 Nov. 2017

Jan Kozdra

Jan Kozdra, of Totowa, died Sunday, Nov. 5, at Hackensack University Hospital.

He was 65.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. His interment took place in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Poland, he immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Totowa.

He was a construction worker, specializing in flooring, for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife Hanna Kozdra (Nee Burdzy), his beloved children Dariusz, Rafal and Karolina Kozdra and his cherished nephew, Father Krystian Burdzy. He is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Luis H. Araujo

Luis H. Araujo, died Nov. 8 at University Medical Center, Newark.

He was 75.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison, this week.

Born in Lima, Peru, he was raised and lived in El Rimac, Peru, before moving to Harrison with his family in 1983.

Luis worked as a window designer for Window Shades in Hillside for many years.

Prior to that, he was a senior investigator for the Municipalidad de Comas.

He was also an Agent for the Peruvian Investigative Police (P.I.P) in Peru.

Once he moved to the U.S., he became further involved with one of his true passions, soccer.

He was a former delegate, secretary, trustee and coach of the Harrison Peru Soccer Club in Harrison.

He was also a former coaching director and a soccer player for the Ricardo Bentin Senior Soccer League in Paterson.

He received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Escuelas Americanas in Lima, Peru.

He is survived by his loving children: Katyuska Araujo and her husband Jose Zuniga. Christian Araujo and his wife Norma, Luis J. Araujo and ex-wife Anna Mendes, Erick and Luis H. Araujo Jr.; and his dear brothers Victor, Angel, Jose, Romulo Araujo and his sister Paula Araujo.

Also 11 grandchildren: Joseph, Erick, Christian and Gennesie Zuniga, Tiffany, Katelyn and Krystal Araujo, Louis, Nadia, Nicholas and Melvin Araujo.

Also 11 great-grandchildren: Elliot,DeAngelo Zuniga. Izayah, Jeremiah, Kimberly, Avalyn, Joshua, Jaylani, Darius and Isabella Araujo, Layla Villanueva. He is also survived by his ex-wives, Elvira Paz and Lizeth Torres, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sisters Rosa and Carmen Araujo, and his parents Jose and Estilita Araujo.

