Obituaries for 29 Nov. 2017

Carol Chadwick

Carol Chadwick, 84, of Toms River, died peacefully at home Oct. 29, with her loving husband Norman by her side.

Carol was born in 1933 in Newark, where she grew up before moving to Livingston for a short period of time. After marrying in 1955, she relocated to Kearny where she raised two sons. Her working years were spent in sales with Mace Furniture and Melray’s, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She later moved to Toms River where she enjoyed her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Chadwick Sr., as well as her son and daughter-in-law Norman Jr and Barbara Chadwick of Middletown; her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Lisa Chadwick of Matawan; and her two grandchildren, Nicole Roslund of Hazlet and Ryan Chadwick of Middletown.

Services were Nov. 10 at Heaven’s Gate Cemetery, East Hanover.

Robert Davie Docherty

Robert Davie Docherty, 83, of Queensbury, N.Y., formerly of Kearny, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Schuyler Ridge, Clifton Park, N.Y.

He was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Kearny, and was the son of the late David and Janet (Davie) Docherty.

Mr. Docherty was a veteran of the United States Army serving between 1954 and 1956. He retired from Darling Delaware in New Jersey as a truck driver.

Following his retirement, he was a school bus driver for special needs children and a member of the New Jersey VFW and Elks Lodges. He also enjoyed spending time at Saratoga Race Track.

Survivors include his wife, Agnes Hutton; his children, Robert Docherty (Susan), Teresa Anderson (Frank), Alan Wiggins (Denise) and Ronald Wiggins. He is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a brother, William Docherty (Elizabeth).

Funeral services, with full military honors, took place at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations to gigo.org/walkers/robert-d-docherty/would be appreciated.

Maria DaSilva

Maria DaSilva died at home Nov. 21.

She was 79.

Visiting will take place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A prayer service will take place at 4 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Maria was the wife of the late Jose Maria DaSilva and mother of Fernando DaSilva and the late Paulo DaSilva. Sister of Francisco Viera Martins and Durvalina FariaMartins, she is also survived by her grandchildren Andrea, Chloe, Arial, Bethany, Hart and Liam and her great-grandchildren Emily, Archer and Leah.

Nelson M. Garcia

Nelson M. Garcia, of Newark, died Nov. 20, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was 84.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Camaguey, Cuba, Nelson moved to the United States and had lived in the Ironbound section of Newark since 1956. He owned and operated Blanquita Glassware on Ferry St., Newark. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Newark, in addition to being a member of many of the church’s various societies.

He is survived by his beloved wife Emma Rosa Garcia, his loving children, Gisela Brandao and Madeline Garcia Bigelow and her husband Robert W.; his cherished grandchildren, Nelson J. Acosta and his wife Nishma Bendana, Justin Jay Brandao and his wife Adrienne, Pamintuan Brandao, William Garcia Bigelow and Emma Rosa Bigelow; and his great-grandchild Nyomi Rey Acosta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942, in loving memory of Nelson.

Henry E. Hatfield

Henry E. Hatfield died at home Nov. 25.

He was 82.

The funeral service will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Check www.mulliganfh.com for service times, for directions or to send condolences to his family. Friends may call from 5 to 9 p.m.Cremation will be private.

Born in Newark, Henry resided in both Harrison and Newark throughout his life. He worked as a machinist for Western Electric, Jersey City, for 30 years, retiring in 1981. Henry served the country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Hatfield (nee Toman) and a dear sister Carol Hatfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Susan Hatfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Humane Society of Bergen County, 221-223 Stuyvesant Ave., Lyndhurst, N.J. 07071, in loving memory of Henry.

Anna Oceljakova

Anna Oceljakova died Monday, Nov. 20, at Father Hudson House, Elizabeth.

She was 78.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Born and raised in Kosice, Slovak Republic, Anna moved to the U.S. in 1997 and hadresided in West Orange since then.

Anna is survived by her loving son Stefan Oceljak and daughter-in-law, Renata, and a cherished grandson, Simon Oceljak. She is also survived by many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her brother Frantisek Oceljakova.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Father Hudson House, 111 Dehart Place, Elizabeth, N.J. 07202, in loving memory of Anna.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Joseph A. Perez

Joseph A. Perez died at home Nov. 25.

He was 74.

Born in Perth Amboy, he lived in Newark before moving to North Arlington 37 years ago.

Visiting is Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 9:45 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Joe served in the Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the Newark-Bloomfield Elks and was a retired Newark fire captain.

He is survived by his wife Lydia (nee Fuentes), his son Joseph A. Perez Jr. and his brother John Perez.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City.

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas died at home in Harrison on Monday, Nov. 20, surrounded by his loving family.

He was 53.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Born in Dover, he lived in Harrison for the last 50 years. Robert worked various side jobs for several different companies. He was an avid New York Giants and Mets fan. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music and fishing.

He is survived by his beloved mother Florence (nee DiBenedetto) Thomas and loving siblings John Thomas and Nancy McGirr. He was pre-deceased by his brother, George Thomas, in 1987. Robert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great–nieces and great–nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942 in loving memory of Robert.

Lucy C. Toriello

Lucy C. Toriello (nee Di Bartolomeo ), 99, died Thursday, Nov. 23.

Born in Harrison, she lived in North Arlington for over 60 years.

She worked as an inspector for General Motors /Hyatt Roller Bearing Company in Harrison for over 30 years before retiring.

Lucy had a great love for travel and trying her luck at gambling in both Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony, the dear sister of Joseph Di Bartolomeo and his wife Mary Ann and Anthony DiBartolomeo, and the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was from the Parow Funeral Home, North Arlington, on Monday, Nov. 27. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

