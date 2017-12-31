Obituary: Anne T. Richardson

Anne T. Richardson (nee Sheldrick), 74, of Watchung, died Dec. 29.

Funeral is from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church at 10 a.m. Interment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Born in Newark, Anne lived in Kearny for 47 years before moving to Watchung in 1991. She worked for Public Service, and at Worthington Pump, Harrison, but most loved caring for and raising her family. She was an avid gardener and loved genealogy.

Anne was the wife of the late Richard A. Richardson; loving mother of Stephen Richardson and his wife Maria and Michael Richardson and his wife Sandra; dear sister of Rita Bartlett and her husband the late Earl, Lois Hughes and her husband Robert, Thomas Sheldrick and his wife Arlene and the late Joseph Sheldrick; and dear grandmother of Alyssa, Brittany and Hannah. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center.

