Obituaries for 3 Jan. 2018

Augusto E. Cornejo

Augusto E. Cornejo died Dec. 27.

He was 95.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Augusto was the husband of the late Paula (Calderon) and father of Alicia Valiz, Marlene Gombas, Jose Luis Cornejo, Cesar A. Cornejo, Arturo Campos and the late Betty Campos. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and he was predeceased by one grandchild.

Michele A. De Giovanni

Michele A. De Giovanni292 (née Ciampitti), 73, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 27, surrounded by her family.

Visitation was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Born near Frosolone, Italy, Michele immigrated to Newark in 1954. She eventually settled in Kearny, where she lived for 50 years.

Michele and her late husband Gaetano were married in 1968. They owned and operated Enzo’s Deli in Harrison from 1972 to 1992, and then purchased Linden Deli in Kearny which they operated until 1999.

Michele’s love for cooking and appreciation for people made the business a neighborhood staple in the community. She subsequently worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Robert Hanlon, where her unconditional kindness and care were on display daily before officially retiring in 2013.

Michele was a devoted Catholic and active in St. Stephen’s Church, where she could be seen visiting daily. Through the years, Michele belonged to the Rosary Society and volunteered as a CCD teacher. It brought her great joy to serve others, even more so when her faith impacted friends and family in such a positive light. Finally, Michele worked for several years at the Kearny voting polls. She will be remembered for her generosity, compassion and warmth.

She is survived by her brother, Dominick Ciampitti; sister, Maria Nibaldi; her six children: Vincent and his wife Susan; Mark and his wife Aggie; Angela and his husband Christopher; John and his wife Anmarie; Michael and his wife Sylvia; and Philomena and her husband Robert; and her eleven beloved grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heritage Fund at St. Stephen’s Church.

Frank W. Schroeder

Frank W. Schroeder, 80, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark.

Frank was born in Jersey City, and was a lifelong resident of Harrison where he remained active as an avid photographer, member of Holy Cross Church and Secretary/Treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Council 402.

He was a graduate of Newark College of Engineering and employed as a mechanical design draftsman for Atlantic Design Co., Livingston, before his retirement 15 years ago.

A memorial Mass was celebrated Saturday, Dec. 30, at Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

Frank was predeceased by his sisters Janice Robbins and Frances Wadriski. He is survived by his two nieces, Susan Pecina and her husband Lane and Mary Wadriski; and two great-nieces, Lauren Pecina and Jillian Pecina.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lombardi Funeral Home, Caldwell.

James Wynd

James Wynd, 86, died Saturday, Dec. 16, at his home in North Arlington.

Born in Breckenridge, Pa., Wynd lived in Kearny for many years before moving to North Arlington in 1985.

He served his country in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954.

Jim was an engineer for Standard Tool and Manufacturing Company, Lyndhurst, from 1959 until 1993.

Private arrangements were under the direction of Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny.

Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Maria Santos

Maria Santos died Dec. 23.

Born in Portugal, she lived in Newark.

Memorial visiting takes place Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. and service will be at 8 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Maria was a member of the Good Shepard Church, Kearny, and is survived by her children, Estrela, Silvi, Rui and Sara Dos Santos, five sisters and two brothers.

