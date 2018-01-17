Obituaries for Jan. 17, 2018

Carmine J. Albanese

Carmine J. Albanese, 83, of Kearny, died on Jan. 8.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, Carmine moved to Kearny 49 years ago.

He was a supervisor of optical manufacturing with Liberty Optical in Newark for 45 years. After his retirement, he worked with the Kearny Department of Public Works as a recycling coordinator from 1997 to 2012.

He was the beloved husband of 50 years of Lois DeGisi Albanese; father of Carmine Albanese Jr., Renee Mullins (Paul J.), Rosemarie Kielt (Matt) and Michele Lee Albanese; brother of Ramona Barone, Louis and Joseph Albanese; and grandfather of Ryan, Carlie Rose, Matthew and Victoria.

Edward Joseph Ford

Edward Joseph Ford, 93, died peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

He was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Kearny, to the late James and Olive Moore Ford.

Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Elizabeth Ford.

Ed worked for many years as a custodian for the New Jersey public school system. Following his retirement, he was able to enjoy the finer things in life. He loved to bowl, fish, gamble, eat, read the newspaper and watch the Giants play football.

Ed was a marvelous woodworker and took so much pride in being able to spend time with his family and playing with his beloved great-grandchild.

Left to cherish Ed’s memory are his adoring daughter, Carolyn Dougan and her husband, Bill; his grandsons, Michael Dougan and his wife, Janeva & Andrew Dougan, all of Myrtle Beach; his great-grandchild, Thomas Dougan, as well as one on the way; and his nieces, Barbara Lardieri, Cathy Lardieri and Diane Kennedy.

A celebration of Ed’s life will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 150 Passaic Ave. Clifton.

Tito J. Altobelli

Tito J. Altobelli, 83 of Kearny, died Jan. 9.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Services were at the funeral home. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Newark, Tito moved to Kearny 52 years ago.

He was a laborer with the Kearny Department of Public Works from 1996 to 2011. Prior to that, Tito was a well-known typewriter mechanic, servicing the entire state of New Jersey. Tito also served in the United States Army. He was a member of The Ring Twenty, Kearny.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Rowlands Altobelli and father of the late Marie Altobelli. He is also survived by many loving members of the Rowlands, Pardi, MacMillan, DiMassi, Martorelli, Coviello and Maisto families.

Tito also had a special place in his heart for his nephew, David C. Rowlands Jr.

Raymond H. Rahner

Raymond H. Rahner died Jan. 12, at Alaris at Belgrove, Kearny.

He was 87.

Born in Queens, he lived most of his life in Kearny.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Ray, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a truck driver for UPS for many years. He also tended bar at the Silver Bell, North Arlington, and had been a member of the Eagles and VFW.

Husband of the late Mae (Keagan) Rahner, he was the father of Richard (Joan) Rahner, Carol (Rick) Clark and the-late Raymond Rahner. He is also survived by five grandchildren.

Robert William Maher

Robert William Maher, 86, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Jan. 16th at 9:45 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Viewing hours will begin on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Robert.

If you would like to read the complete obituary or send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

