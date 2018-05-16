Obituaries for May 16, 2018

Dennis Paul Bastek Sr.

Dennis Paul Bastek Sr., 70, of Newton, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Newton Medical Center following a battle with cancer.

Born in Jersey City on March 22, 1948, Dennis grew up in Jersey City, where he and his family lived for 40 years. He then lived in Kearny until moving to Newton a year and a half ago. A graduate of No. 6 (J.W. Wakeman Elementary School), Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Dickinson High School. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in active combat from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam Era.

He worked for the United States Postal Service Distribution Center in Kearny until his retirement in 2002.

An active member of the VFW of Kearny, Dennis served as commander from 2006 to 2007. He was a diehard fan of the king, Elvis, and an ardent supporter of the Mets and Jets.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Victor D. and Blanche (nee Keating) Bastek, as well as a brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Margaret (nee Dougherty); his son, Dennis Jr. and daughter, Melissa; his brother, Victor, and sister-in-law, Lynn, of Newton; his nephews and nieces, Valarie Bastek and her fiancé, Jon, of Randolph, Kelly (nee Bastek) and her husband, Ben Jones, of Lebanon, Pa., Mark and Pamela Bastek, of Newton, and Robert and Karen Pepsis, of Towaco; as well as two grandnephews and their offspring.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

The Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, was in charge.

Florence H. Becker

Florence H. Becker, 75, of Whiting, died May 6, 2018, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin.

She was born in Passaic and resided in Kearny and Harrison, prior to moving to Whiting.

Florence is survived by her three children, John Becker (Nancy) of Mountain Lakes; Carrie Anne McDowall (Billy) of Manahawkin; and Daniel Becker (Edelika) Camillus, N.Y.; grandchildren, Amanda, Johnny, Shaelin, Braedyn, Daniel, Christian and Eliana; a cousin Joann Thalheimer and her dear friends, Karen (Stein) Davies, Mary Ann Maley, Dot Michallis and Cookie Borkowski.

Services were private.

Wood Funeral Home, Tuckerton, was in charge.

To send condolences or for more information, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

Frank Burns

Frank Burns, of North Arlington, died at home on May 4, 2018.

He was 86.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Frank had been a maintenance supervisor at Midlantic Bank in West Orange and volunteered at the North Arlington Public Library for many years.

The husband of the late Theresa (nee Rose), he was the father of Catherine Burns-Medina (Michael), Lori Gilligan (Bill) and Karen Tattoli (Mark). Brother-in-law of John Rose, he is also survived by his grandchildren Amanda, Olivia, Christopher and Alyssa and his devoted friend and caretaker Alina.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Anne Michel

Anne Michel, of Kearny, formerly of Tams, W. Va., passed away May 9, 2017.

She was born and raised in West Virginia and moved to Kearny in the early ‘50s.

She was 91 at the time of her death and was just shy of reaching her 92nd birthday.

Anne was a fine artist, sculptor and illustrator. She studied fine art, advertising design and fashion design at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art and earned her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

Anne taught at the former Sacred Heart School and Kearny High School and taught an adult painting class at Kearny High Night School for many years.

In the last couple of years, before her death, she moved to Michigan to be with family, where she spent time with her sisters, nieces and nephews.

Anne’s visitation was at Martenson’s Funeral Home, Trenton, Mich., on May 15, 2017, followed by a funeral Mass held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, also in Trenton, Mich. Anne was laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Brownstown, Mich.

Anne is survived by her daughter Sharon Michel and her sister Irene Drollinger as well as many nieces and nephews.

Christina A. ‘Chris’ Najuch

Christina A. “Chris” Najuch, of Kearny, died May 3, 2018.

She was 73.

Memorial visiting will be at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Saturday, May 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 28, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny.

A lifelong resident of Kearny, Chris worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Peter Young in Kearny for many years. She was a member of the St. Ann Society and the Holy Rosary Society of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. She also was a lifelong and avid piano player.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Najuch for 49 years. She was the dear daughter of the late Albert and Josephine Matalavage. The dear mother of Diane Nunn (Laurence), she was also the sister of George and Al Matalavage and grandmother of Jake and Holly. She is also survived by several niece and nephews and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at www.tinyurl.com/christinanajuchstjude, would be appreciated.

Doris Patricia Syphrett

Doris Patricia Syphrett, of Bayonne, formerly of Georgia, died May 11, 2018.

She was 78.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, May 15, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service takes place Wednesday morning, May 16, in Monumental Baptist Church, Jersey City Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, North Bergen.

Doris was a choir member and an adviser to the junior choir and was also a church mother at Monumental Baptist Church. She was an EKG technician at St. Francis Hospital and was active on their softball and bowling teams.

Wife of Abraham F. Syphrett Sr., she was the mother of Franklin “Abe” Syphrett (Rose) and Deenola Lowery. Sister of Jack, Elijah, Bobby, Lee, Nora, Lorell, Mathalene and the late Lillibell and Jerry, she is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer’s research.

Larry Andrews

Larry Andrews passed away on May 12, 2018 in his home surrounded by his family. He was survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Christine, his daughter Elizabeth, mother Betty, sisters Linda and Lori, and many nieces and nephews. Larry was a Vietnam veteran, avid fisherman, and enjoyed having breakfast with his lifelong friends at The Greeks. He was a lifelong resident of Kearny and he will be missed by many. Viewing arrangements will be on Wednesday from 2 until 7 p.m. at Wilfred Armitage Funeral Home at Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation in his memory to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

