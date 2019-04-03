Obituaries for April 3, 2019

Michael Wynne

Michael Wynne, of Hackensack, formerly Kearny, North Arlington and Lyndhurst, was reunited with his beloved wife, Annie, on March 29, 2019.

He was 58.

Mike was quick to share what he considered good, dad jokes with his children. His sense of humor was incomparable, greeting his friends, family and strangers alike with a classic “pull my finger.” He was a real prankster, infamously buying his young nieces a jar of dill pickles instead of a Rugrats doll.

It was the prank Mike was most proud of and he would still cackle laughing about it two decades later.

He was passionate about finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Mike is survived by his children Megan and Bryan; cherished granddaughter, Wynnie; siblings Susan and James; nieces Caitlin and Tara; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his wife Annemarie; parents Elizabeth and Robert; and brother Robert Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation for Mike at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, on Thursday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Another one bites the dust (including this was the only thing he asked us to do).

Paul B. Shalvoy

Mr. Paul B. Shalvoy, a lifelong Kearny resident, died at home on March 28, 2019.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 4, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington with military honors. Relatives and friends will be received in the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, on Wednesday, April 3, from 4-8 p.m.

Paul was an active member of St. Stephen’s Church where he belonged to the Holy Name Society. At church, he was a counter and an usher. He was also honored by St. Stephen’s at its 2018 Evening of Gratitude dinner for his contributions to the parish. A very civic minded person, he also belonged to the Kearny Optimists, the Friends of Erin and he was a volunteer at the Kearny Museum.

Paul was the owner operator of Shalvoy Automotive Service on Midland Avenue in Kearny. He began working there as a teen in the 1940s and took over from his father in 1953. He continued running the business until retiring in 2003.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean era. He took pride in being “in on the ground floor” of developing Guided Missile Systems for the Military. He also taught classes in Guidance Systems for the Nike Missiles.

Predeceased by his wife, Lauretta (Lee) (nee Gordy); his brother, George and his sisters, Sr. Margaret Alice Shalvoy, S.C. and Nancy Robinson; he is survived by his children, Mark and Thomas Shalvoy, Kathleen Shalvoy O’Connor, Mary Lee Shalvoy and Amy Rosalbo. He also leaves behind 14 cherished grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home or donations may be sent by mail to St. Stephen’s, 141 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Creighton Mitchell ‘Sonny’ Northrop Jr.

Creighton Mitchell “Sonny” Northrop Jr. died March 24, 2019.

He was 74.

Sonny ran his own company called Sonny Northrop Decal Installation and Design.

He was the dear husband of the late Hilda (nee Barber). He is survived by his loving children Daryl Northrop (and his wife Elisa) and his daughter Stephanie Northrop.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Sloan Kettering Medical Center in New York City.

Graveside services were March 29 in the Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Douglas ‘Doug’ Johnstone Sr.

Douglas “Doug” Johnstone Sr., 78, died March 20, 2019, in Orlando.

Married to Virginia “Ginny,” (who died Oct. 20, 2017), of Manasquan, they raised their four children in Kearny, where he proudly served as an officer of the Kearny Police Department. Upon retiring as a captain in 1988, Doug and family moved to Florida, where he enjoyed catching fish and losing golf balls.

Taking on the role of Pop Pop, he was adored by his grandchildren — local and distant.

Doug is survived by his children, Lee, Doug Jr., David and Amy; his grandchildren and each family member, friend and stranger to whom he shared his sincere kindness.

At Doug’s request, there is not to be a service or interment. Instead, his ashes will be spread across all those places where he found joy and happiness.

John W. Enright Jr.

John W. Enright Jr. of Kearny died Saturday, March 30, 2019.

He was 45.

Born in Newark, John was raised in Harrison and moved to Kearny in 2006. He worked as a union carpenter for Local 253, Hackensack, for the past 15 years.

John will be extremely missed by his family and friends. His favorite things to do were trying to beat his dad in golf and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to cook as much as he loved to eat. He was a great son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

Now may he rest in peace with his family and friends who have gone before him.

He is survived by his father and best friend John W. Enright Sr. and wife Leonor Hernandez and by his beloved mother Linda Enright; his loving sister, Carol; and the apple of his eye his amazing niece Sarenna Enright; his dear aunts and uncle Donna Martin and Dennis and Maryann Enright Sr. and many cousins.

Funeral services will be under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A wake and a funeral Mass will take place in the coming week. Please check www.mulliganfh.com or with Facebook for his confirmed viewing and funeral Mass times.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Catholic Charities, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of John.

To send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Richard Balogh

Richard Balogh, 81, of Harrison and Kearny, died March 23, 2019, in Gulfport, Florida. Richard was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Jersey City, to the late Mary and Paul Balogh. From 1956 to 1958, Richard served in Army, and he also worked as a parts distribution manager employed by Volvo of North America until he retired in 1995.

He is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Bagdon); sons Steven, Michael, Jay (Valerie) and Greg (J’Aime); and grandchildren Ryan, Casey, Zachary, Julia, Ezra and Eli.

Services will be private.

James F. ‘J.R.’ Roarty Jr

James F. “J.R.” Roarty Jr. of Kearny died March 21, 2019.

He was 74.

Born in Jersey City, J.R. was a lifelong Kearny resident. He proudly served in the Navy during Vietnam from 1961 to 1965. After being honorably discharged, Mr. Roarty worked for the U.S. Post Office in Kearny for 32 years before retiring. Also, he worked as a hair colorist in the area for many years. He was a member of the VFW Post 1302 in Kearny.

James had a passion for music, the N.Y. Giants and the N.J. Devils. As a talented, animated storyteller, he always kept his family entertained with his wry and witty sense of humor. Forever a fashionable gentleman, James and his wife enjoyed their time traveling and watching their favorite programs. A lifelong fisherman, J.R. seldom met a fish he couldn’t reel in.

James was predeceased by his parents Marie (nee Walker) and James F. Roarty Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Kathleen (nee Hart) Roarty; he was the loving father of Shannon Crowley and her late husband Danny, and Jaime Roarty and her husband Tim Mulrine; dear grandfather of Daniel Crowley, Brooke Crowley and her husband Stephen Sullivan, Kyla Mulrine and Sylvie Mulrine; and great-grandfather of Kelsey Crowley. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Towman and by his brother Thomas Roarty and his wife Vicki, as well as by several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service with full military honors took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Robert L. Foray

Robert L. Foray of Kearny died at home March 24, 2019.

He was 79.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral service took place at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington in Kearny. Interment was Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlinton.

Robert grew up in North Arlington, but was a Kearny resident for 44 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard before working at Verizon in Newark as a building mechanic for many years, retiring 15 years ago. He was a member of the Kearny Elks for 40 years, serving as Exalted Ruler four times. An avid fisherman, Robert enjoyed going to casinos, but most cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

Robert was the beloved husband of 44 years to Dianne (nee Holmes); loving father of Andrea Prairie and her husband Keith, Erin DeRosa and her husband David and Robyn Rutler and her husband Todd; and dear grandfather of Sarah, Glenn, Samantha, Amelia, Jack and Sebastian. He is also survived by his brother John Foray and was predeceased by his sister Evelyn Foray.

Carlos S. Almeida

Carlos S. Almeida of North Arlington died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

He was 81.

Born to Jose Oliveira de Almeida and Helena Miguens dos Santos, Carlos was born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal. He served in the Portuguese military for four years with two of those years being stationed in Macau.

As a young man, Carlos had a love for languages, so much so that he taught English in the military overseas, while he himself learned French. Later on in life, his love for languages resurfaced and he taught himself German.

While working for an advertising agency in Lisbon, Carlos met his wife Guilhermina “Willie.” They married in 1966 and moved to the United States, where they settled on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

While living on Martha’s Vineyard, primarily to live closer to Willie’s mother, Luisa Santos, they started their family and had two children, Deborah and Carl David. They remained on Martha’s Vineyard until a perfect job opportunity brought them to New Jersey where they remain today.

Carlos retired in 1993 after working as a salesman for Farmland Dairies.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Guilhermina “Willie” Almeida, daughter Deborah Almeida Andriola (Blaise), son Carl David Almeida, sister Natalina Almeida, sister Maria Jose Bouceiro (Manuel) and sister Cristina Almeida Rodrigues (Joao). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Carlos had a love for sports cars, deep sea fishing and spending time on Cape Cod and in Newport, Rhode Island, with his family and his beloved friends including the Searle family who he considered his brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. (www.mulliganfh.com) A funeral Mass was celebrate at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

