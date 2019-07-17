Kearny loses two sportsmen too young

It’s never easy when someone dies at a young age.

Kearny recently had to endure two tragic losses of two young men with their respective backgrounds in sports.

Shawn Mathewson died in an awful traffic accident in Toms River involving an SUV and Mathewson’s motorcycle. The Kearny High School graduate and former Kardinal wrestler was only 34 years old.

Norman Arcos died apparently of a heart attack in his Kearny home. The Kearny Little League coach, who was preparing his Kearny 8-and-under team to play in the famed Lyndhurst get-together known simply as The Tournament, was only 46 years old.

Mathewson grew up in Kearny and played all sorts of sports in Kearny Recreation. He participated in baseball, football, wrestling and soccer during his formidable years, but really took to wrestling.

According to Dave Mathewson, Shawn’s older brother, the boys played Little League baseball together for their father, Dave, Sr. on the Kearny Federal Savings team.

“Sports were our everything,” Dave Mathewson said. “I was the shortstop and Shawn was the second baseman. That was awesome, playing with my brother and my Dad as the coach. I think that was my father’s proudest moment, having both of his sons playing for him. It was like his dream. Dad always kept us involved in all sports.”

When the time came for high school, Shawn concentrated on soccer and wrestling.

“Shawn was a fighter,” Dave Mathewson said. “He was a really good wrestler and made it to the semifinals of the Districts one year.”

After high school, Shawn Mathewson traveled around.

“He went wherever life took him,” his big brother said. “He went all over. Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts. He was always trying to enjoy life and what life had to offer. He always worked hard.”

Dave Mathewson had fond memories of his fallen brother, who was stopped at a traffic light on his motorcycle on Route 37 East-bound at 4 p.m. last Tuesday, when an SUV hit Mathewson from behind and pushed him under a car.

“He was just with me at my house,” the elder Mathewson said. “We hung out that day and he said he wanted to go for a ride. He just bought a new bike, a black bike with red stripes (ironically Kearny High School’s colors). The accident literally took place just blocks from my house. I actually had a friend who was driving by, saw it happen, and thought it was me. I went right over there when I heard. I was so protective of my little brother and Shawn was so protective of our little brother Cody.

Added Mathewson, “Shawn was definitely a loving and protecting guy. He would do anything for you. Deep down, Shawn was a caring and loving person.”

Norman Arcos was overjoyed, getting the chance to coach his son, Giovanni, on the 8-and-under All-Star team. Giovanni Arcos is a pitcher/catcher and first baseman for that team.

“Gio plays everywhere,” Giovanni’s mother Tina Dodd said. “Any time Giovanni started a sport, Norman always helped out. He was always there.”

Dodd said that she spent the last 16 years with Norman, who helped to raise Tina’s older children (ages 27 and 26) before they had Giovanni eight years ago.

“Gio is really into baseball and soccer,” Dodd said. “They also liked to play video games together. Sports were their thing. Norman was always there for Gio’s games.”

Dodd is still coming to grips with the fact that Norman is gone.

“There was nothing wrong with him,” Dodd said. “The doctor thinks he had a heart attack. Gio plays for Thistle (soccer) and we went to practice. We came home and found him on the bed. Gio took it really hard, but I think Gio is looking out more for me.”

Dodd was asked how she would remember her partner.

“I think he was the calm one in our relationship,” Dodd said. “He would make me calm down. We’re going to miss him a lot. I’m so used to him being here.”

And the timing of Arcos’ passing couldn’t have been worse, with his team scheduled to begin play in The Tournament last week. Kearny’s first game in The Tournament was postponed in honor of their fallen coach.

“He really loved coaching the All-Stars,” Dodd said of Arcos. “He was so happy to be a coach. He loved coaching.”

At a dinner last week honoring the All-Star team, Dodd was presented with a trophy in memory of Arcos.

“It said, ‘Thanks Coach Norman,’” Dodd said. “I was crying. It was really sad. It was nice, but sad at the same time.”

Arcos worked in information technology in Piscataway.

“He was like the mentor to everyone there,” Dodd said. “He taught them everything. It really is shocking to me. He was healthy, in shape, didn’t smoke. It’s still shocking.”

Dodd said that she’s trying hard to raise her son alone.

“We’re spending more time together,” Dodd said. “We’re trying hard not to stay home. We’re just taking it all one day at a time.”

It’s just sad when one town loses two young men almost at the same time, especially when they have such a rich sports background. We hope that the families can move on in memory of their lost loved ones.

CAPTIONS

The late Norman Arcos was enjoying coaching the Kearny Little League 8-and-under All-Stars that were starting play in The Tournament in Lyndhurst. Photo courtesy of Tina Dodd

The late Shawn Mathewson was a standout 125-pound wrestler during his schoolboy days at Kearny High School. Photo courtesy of Dave Mathewson

