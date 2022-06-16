Copestone wins Kearny Minor League championship

The Copestone Masonic Lodge team are the 2022 champions of Kearny Minor League baseball and finished the season with an 8-1 record. Members of the team are:

Top row, from left, Assistant Coach John DeRay, Head Coach Jack Corbett Jr., Assistant Coach Jack Corbett Sr. Middle row, from left, Kyle Patterson, Joseph Distano, Finn Corbett, Bo Shockley, Shayne Roberts. Front row, from left, Nicholas DeRay, Aydin Hattem, Mateo Lopez, Noah Kaminski. Not in the photo is Leo Andrade.

