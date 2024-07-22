Obituary — Richard E. Mangin at 89

Richard E. Mangin

Richard E. Mangin of Kearny died July 11, 2024.

He was 89.

He was a lifelong resident of Kearny, after moving from Newark when he was a small boy.

He attended St. Cecilia’s grammar and high schools before transferring to and graduating from Kearny High School. It was there he met the love of his life, “the Epple of his eye – Jay.” Together they have seven children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. He was a proud member of both the Joseph E. Frobisher American Legion Post 99 and the VFW Post 1302, both of Kearny. After his honorable discharge he became a proud Teamster-Local 560, remaining so for over 40 years. He was employed as a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking of Kearny, later Carlstadt, for many years. After his retirement from St. Johnsbury, he continued to work as a driver for his good friends at Towne Auto Sales well into his 80s.

Besides the company of his many friends and very large family, he always enjoyed his weekly poker game, watching the New York Giants and spending time at the car lot with his good friends at Towne Auto.

He was predeceased by his wife Jay (nee Epple), his sister Florence (Sr. Jean Cordis Mangin), his brother Raymond, his Grandson Jayson. He is survived by his children Dorothy Cameron (David), Debra Tropeano, Thomas Mangin (Donna), James Mangin, Theresa (Mangin) Francis, Diane Mangin and Lorraine Mould (Thomas). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brian Kain (Alexi), Brenda (Kain) Irwin (John), Edward Adamo (Amy), Richard Francis, Melissa Mould, Thomas Mould, Christopher Mangin (Melissa), Jayme (Francis) Russo (Aldo), Kyle Mangin, Anton Mangin, Samantha (Mangin) Hatfield (Clint), Daniel Mould (Stephanie), Matthew Tropeano and Justin Mangin (Carly). Richard is further survived by his twelve great-grandchildren, and he is the beloved “Uncle Dick” to generations of numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren truly were his greatest love.

Viewing was at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. The funeral was at St. Stephen’s R.C Church in Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or Autism NJ.

