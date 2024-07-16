OBITUARY — Carol O’Neill at 71

Carol O’Neill

Carol A. O’Neill, (Skromyda), 71, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Jersey City, Carol was raised in Kearny. After marrying her husband, Charles, they moved to Europe and lived in the Netherlands for several years. They returned to New Jersey in 2000 and settled in Fairhaven, New Jersey.

Mrs. O’Neill was a fine artist beginning at age 16.

Carol received an MFA at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, BFA at the School of Visual Arts New York City and the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts in New Jersey. A fine-art painter, drawing was her love, and she produced many graphite drawings of nature. In her early years, Carol enjoyed painting with oils as well as egg tempera. Her work appeared in numerous national shows and she won several prominent awards, including a fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Individual Artist.

She was a member of the National Association of Women Artists in New York City and served on the awards committee.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Charles O’Neill; her mother, Alice (Tucholski) Skromyda; one brother, Michael Skromyda and two sisters, Diane Skromyda and Janet Skromyda.

She was predeceased by her father, Michael Skromyda.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org or to the National Association of Women Artists at www.thenawa.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

