KUEZ yard sale set for first weekend in May

The KUEZ town-wide yard and sidewalk sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 9 to 5 p.m. The annual event transforms Kearny into a border-to-border bargain hunter’s paradise as residential, business and other sellers host sales throughout the weekend. There are no rain dates.

KUEZ coordinator John Peneda says the sale helps to energize the town and bring new visitors and shoppers to the area, helping benefit KUEZ member businesses.

“We were one of the first communities to host a town-wide yard and sidewalk Sale in the area; it’s definitely another successful KUEZ-sponsored Kearny community happening,” Peneda said. “We’re delighted to be able to continue to bring this event to our town.”

A Google Map will be available May 4 at tiny.cc/ktwys. The map will feature information on what’s for sale at particular locations. The map will not be live before this date. Shoppers may also download a list of addresses of participating sellers at www.kearnynj.org.

For updates and information, call (201( 955-7981 or send an email to kearnyyardsale@kearnynj.org.

