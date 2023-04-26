KUEZ yard sale set for first weekend in May

The KUEZ town-wide yard and sidewalk sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 9 to 5 p.m. The annual event transforms Kearny into a border-to-border bargain hunter’s paradise as residential, business and other sellers host sales throughout the weekend. There are no rain dates.
KUEZ coordinator John Peneda says the sale helps to energize the town and bring new visitors and shoppers to the area, helping benefit KUEZ member businesses.
“We were one of the first communities to host a town-wide yard and sidewalk Sale in the area; it’s definitely another successful KUEZ-sponsored Kearny community happening,” Peneda said. “We’re delighted to be able to continue to bring this event to our town.”
A Google Map will be available May 4 at tiny.cc/ktwys. The map will feature information on what’s for sale at particular locations. The map will not be live before this date. Shoppers may also download a list of addresses of participating sellers at www.kearnynj.org.
For updates and information, call (201( 955-7981 or send an email to kearnyyardsale@kearnynj.org.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.