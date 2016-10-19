KPD: It wasn’t just a bad dream

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 7, a resident of the 400 block of Elm St. notified Kearny police that he had been awakened from his sleep by a burglar rummaging through his bedroom. The thief reportedly fled with a watch, iPhone, iPod Touch, headphones, phone charger – and a container of Flonase. (We do not make this stuff up, okay?)

Officers Jonathan Dowie and Dave Bush went to the scene and interviewed the 27-year-old victim, who described the suspect as a tall man in his mid-20s, wearing all-black clothing. Police said the victim also thought he recognized the culprit and believed he might be from Harrison.

A BOLO was broadcast, and Officers Chris Manolis and Sean Podolski spotted the suspect on Davis Ave. near West Hudson Park. Other units responded, and Christopher Lindsay, 27, of Harrison, was detained and questioned and reportedly implicated himself in the crime. In addition to the stolen property, police said he was also found to be in possession of pliers, wire cutters, a screwdriver, a knife, a box cutter and a piece of sharpened metal.

Lindsay was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of burglar tools. Police said he also had two outstanding warrants: $500 (full), Jersey City, theft; and $50,000 (full), Kearny, robbery.

During his booking at headquarters, the suspect reportedly complained of not feeling well (congested nasal passages?), and Kearny EMS was summoned to assess his condition. After which, he was sent to the Hudson County Jail.

* * *

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

Oct. 6

At 12:15 p.m., Det. Michael Farinola was flagged down in the area of Kearny Ave. and Afton St. by the proprietor of a nail salon who advised him that two juvenile females had entered the shop, and when they left, she discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. Farinola spotted the girls on Afton, notified HQ, and followed them north on Maple St., where they were detained by the detective and other officers.

Police said the victim was brought to the scene and identified the suspects, one of whom reportedly turned over $195 she had hidden in her clothing. The girls, ages 15 and 16 and both from Newark, were charged with conspiracy and theft.

They were turned over to their parents, and their school was also notified.

Oct. 8

Sgt. Joseph Vulcano was driving south on Kearny Ave. at Boyd St. at 11 a.m. when a 2011 Mercedes reportedly made an illegal U-turn directly in front of his marked patrol car. (We do not make this stuff up, okay?) Police said Vulcano made eye contact with the driver and signaled him to stop, but he sped up, heading north on the avenue.

Vulcano then made his own U-turn, activated lights and siren and pursued the fleeing vehicle, which, police said: drove onto the sidewalk/driveway at QuickChek, turned east on Bergen Ave., north on Devon St. to Garfield Ave., east on Garfield to Davis Ave., north on Davis to King St., east on King to Schuyler Ave. and then south on Schuyler.

On Schuyler near Bergen, the Mercedes got bogged down in traffic, and Vulcano pulled his patrol car in front of it and arrested driver Edwin Peralta-Franco, 24, of Kearny, who received a summons for reckless driving and was charged criminally with eluding.

Oct. 10

Pursuant to an ongoing marijuana-distribution investigation launched in September, Vice officers were at Davis and Garfield Aves. at 9 p.m., when they reportedly observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction between two Kearny men.

The detectives followed the suspected buyer, Mark Yakabofski, 48, stopped and confronted him and found him to be carrying a cigarette pack full of pot, police said. He was arrested on drug/paraphernalia possession charges.

Police said the officers then went to the apartment building that the alleged seller, Arthur White, 28, had entered, arrested him, obtained consent to search and recovered a large Ziploc bag of marijuana, numerous small plastic bags, a digital scale and $105 in currency. White was charged with distribution of the drug, distribution within 1,000 feet of Kearny High School, and possession with intent to distribute in a park zone.

Oct. 11

Shortly before 2 a.m., Officer Michael Gontarczuk observed Samuel Medina, 39, of Kearny, walking in the area of Johnston Ave. and John St. This of course, is not illegal, but police said the officer’s suspicions were raised when, at the sight of the patrol car, Medina appeared “unnerved,” increased his speed, and repeatedly glanced back at the vehicle. Police said a warrant check showed

Medina had one from Newark ($2,000/10%) for an ordinance violation, and a search incident to arrest reportedly found him to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was charged on the warrant and with possession of the needle/drug paraphernalia, and the Newark PD was notified.

* * *

At about 8 p.m., Vice officers, having information that its driver was possibly in possession of heroin, stopped a 2014 Honda at Schuyler Ave. and Pine St., confronted that driver – Donald Kubs, 34, of Kearny – and recovered five wax folds stamped “Grease,” police said. Kubs was arrested on possession charges and two outstanding shoplifting warrants — $250 (full) and $750 (10%) — from Phillipsburg. He later posted bail on both.

Oct. 12

Officers Bush and Dowie, on patrol at Schuyler and Oakwood Aves. at midnight, spotted a 2005 Ford with North Carolina plates and an obstructed view. When they stopped it at Schuyler and King St., police said, a familiar odor was evident and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance was visible on the center console. Driver Arillio Smith, 32, of Newark, was allegedly found to be in possession of both marijuana and cocaine and a small marijuana grinder. He was charged with drug/paraphernalia possession and also got a summons for the obstructed view.

(Note: We do not know what the obstruction was, but sources tell us that in such cases it often is some sort of air freshener.)

— Karen Zautyk

