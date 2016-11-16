Obituaries for 16 Nov. 2016

Tina M. Floyd

Tina M. Floyd (nee Graham) died Nov. 9.

She was 44.

Born in Potsdam, N.Y., she lived in Kearny before moving to Kenilworth eight years ago.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place from the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Tina had been a receptionist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

The daughter of Andrew and Kathleen Graham, she was married to Thomas R. Floyd (KPD) and has two children, Ashlyn and Andrew. The sister-in-law of Michael and Christopher Floyd and Timothy Sweeney, she is also survived by her husband’s parents Richard Floyd and Irene Adams.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Pedro Octavio Rodriguez

Pedro Octavio Rodriguez died Nov. 9.

He was 85.

Born in Vueltas, Cuba, he lived in North Arlington and Kearny.

Visiting and a funeral service were at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Pedro was a retired machinist. He had worked for Seton Leather Company, Newark.

He is survived by his wife Lilia (nee Vazquez), his son Octavio and his granddaughters Rachel and Julia.

Michael Sewulich

Michael Sewulich, of North Arlington, died Nov. 9.

He was 94.

Visiting and a funeral service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Michael was a North Arlington resident for 33 years. After serving in the Army during World War II, he went to work at Colgate-Palmolive in Jersey City as a property tender for 46 years, retiring in 1985. Michael enjoyed playing computer games, getting his lottery pick-its and especially loved when family came over to his home for a visit.

Mr. Sewulich was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Hady), loving father of Debbie Sewulich and also of his dear adopted children Pattie Bankert and Rocky Cignarella. He was predeceased by his five siblings and is survived by his grandchildren Melissa Vieira, Amanda Arlauskas and Valerie Cignarella; great-grandchildren Katie, Danny, Emily and Max; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Duncan C. Ballantyne

Duncan C. Ballantyne died at home Nov. 10.

He was 75.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he immigrated to the United States in 1962, originally living in Kearny before moving to North Arlington.

Visiting was Monday, Nov. 14, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Duncan had been a carpenter with Local 1342. He was a member of the Scots, Irish and Ulster Clubs, Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge and the Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club.

He is survived by his wife Doreen (nee McLean), his son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lauren Ballantyne, his sister Sadie Robertson and his granddaughters Ainsley and Braelyn. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Marjorie E. Marks

Marjorie E. Marks, of Kearny, died at home on Nov. 12.

She was 88.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, and burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

To leave online condolence and view more details of Marjorie’s life, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Wife of the late John M. Marks, she was the mother of Sharon Marks, Paul Marks (Phyllis), Stephen Marks (Rosemary) and the late John W. Marks. She is also survived by her grandchildren Diana, Lisa, Timothy, Sarah, John and Felicia along with five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund.

