280 east ramp to Parkway exit 145 emergency closure Jan. 5

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announces emergency maintenance work requiring the temporary closure tomorrow of the I-280 eastbound exit ramp to the Garden State Parkway toll plaza at Interchange 145 in East Orange.

Beginning at 10 a.m. until noon tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 5, NJDOT is scheduled to close the exit ramp from I-280 eastbound to the Garden State Parkway toll plaza at Interchange 145 in East Orange for emergency drainage work.

Detour signage will be in place. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes for the duration of the work.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information websitewww.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info.

