Developer revising apartment project

KEARNY –

Plans to build new apartments on a Fourth Ward site now occupied by a now-closed gas station are on hold for now.

After hearing testimony Jan. 19 from some of the prospective developer’s experts and concerns from neighbors, the Kearny Planning Board agreed to hold over the application to April 5 when it expects to see an amended version.

The applicant, listed as 694 Kearny Ave. LLC of Englishtown, and its managing member Felix Bruselovsky, has proposed to tear down the former BP station at the northeast corner of Kearny and Linden Aves. and put up a three-story residential building with 12 one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom units, along with space to accommodate 12 on-site parking spaces.

However, as now proposed, the applicant would need variances from land use regulations covering density, front and rear yard setbacks and parking.

Representing the applicant at last week’s hearing was attorney Jeffrey Chang of the Millstone Township law firm Heilbrunn Pape.

At its annual reorganization, the board designated James Doran Sr. as chairman and Fred Esteves as vice chairman.

– Ron Leir

