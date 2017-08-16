Fall festivities planned

KEARNY —

The Town of Kearny has slated a Block Party Celebration for Sunday, Oct. 1, to wrap up its year-long Sesquicentennial (150 years) anniversary, although that’s not quite the end of things.

Because on Oct. 19, 20 and 21, Gen. Philip Kearny — for whom the town was named — will be posthumously feted with the presentation of an original musical, “Kearny: A True American Warrior,” by W.H.A.T., the West Hudson Arts & Theater Co.

More about that production … and some unrelated events all happening on a crowded fall weekend calendar … a bit later.

As for the Oct. 1 Block Party: What has been billed as the official closing event for the town’s anniversary observance will be spread over Veteran’s Memorial Field along Belgrove Drive between Bergen Ave. and Afton St., from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Sesquicentennial Committee is seeking permission from the appropriate town authorities to close to vehicular traffic, Belgrove, from Bergen to Halstead St., and Passaic Ave, from Bergen to Peden Terrace, between noon and 9 p.m. on that day.

A posting on the town website says: “Our final celebration of 150 years of community will showcase the history and diverse cultures of the Town of Kearny at this fun, free, family-friendly event.”

Highlights anticipated include musical performances and presentations and food, all reflecting representation from the town’s diverse cultural and ethnic groups; a beer garden; and Zipline.

All of the activities that day conclude with a fireworks display beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Frank A. Vincent Marina.

Fireworks may be viewed along Belgrove between Bergen and Afton or on lower Veteran’s Field hill. Those attending are asked to bring blankets as no chairs are permitted on Veteran’s Field.

For a full event schedule for that day, visit www.Kearny150.org.

Meanwhile, to revisit the special W.H.A.T. production, the show was written by Kearny native and former W.H.A.T. member Joe Ferriero; music and lyrics are by Ferriero with Karen Sokolof Javitch.

The show is being directed by Michele Sarnoski, who helmed the recent W.H.A.T. production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Music director is Scott Burzynski and Elizabeth Camaraza is production assistant.

There’s an opening night gala Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $20 for this show.

Additional performances are scheduled for: Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for these performances.

All performances will be at the Lincoln Middle School, 121 Beech St.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.whatco.org or by phone by calling 201-467-8624 or at the door.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Cash and checks only will be accepted for ticket purchases at the door.

And then there’s the matter of navigating a rather busy menu of events slated for the weekend of Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Here’s what’s on tap:

The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation/North Jersey Affiliate, represented by Emma Quintana, kicks off its Tie-A-Ribbon Campaign Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. in front of Town Hall. The group plans to tie pink ribbons on trees at the municipal building and the downtown area during October to heighten awareness of the disease.

Pathways to Independence, the Kearny-based nonprofit providing support services to adults with disabilities, primarily in Hudson, Bergen and Essex counties, conducts its 16th annual Walk-A-Thon fundraiser Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, in West Hudson Park.

Hermandad del Senor de los Milagros de Kearny, a nonprofit religious organization dedicated to Catholocism, takes to the streets in its traditional processional march Oct. 1, starting from St. Cecilia’s Church, 120 Kearny Ave., at 1 p.m. and ending at Holy Cross Church in Harrison by 7:40 p.m.

Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary hosts a 5K run Oct. 1 at 3 p.m., beginning at the crossroads of Belgrove and Midland Ave. and finishing at the seminary, 672 Passaic Ave.

The Township of Lyndhurst is celebrating its centennial anniversary Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with a series of public programs centered in Town Hall Park including a parade that will march through local streets.

Asked how the town planned to deal with the whirlwind of pedestrian and vehicular traffic expected to descend on the area, Mayor Alberto Santos said the primary focus was attempting to prevent conflict between the town event on the one hand and the 5K run and church procession on the other.

“Both [of the latter two events] have been organized before on the same day. We will work with KPD traffic on arrangements covering all three events,” he said.

