Obituaries for April 22, 2026

Gertrude B. Graczyk

Gertrude B. Graczyk (nee Manley) died April 5, 2026.

She was 86.

Gertrude was from East Newark and moved to Lincroft many years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Gertrude was formerly married to Walter Graczyk and is the mother of Walt Graczyk, Kim Santo and Michelle Graczyk. Sister of Bill Manley and the late Carol, Bernice, Dolores, Joanie, Mary and Kathy, she is also survived by her granddaughters Marisa, Cristal and Jessica.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity.

Floyd T. Eckert

Floyd Eckert, 85, of North Arlington died peacefully April 10, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, devotion and love for his family. Floyd was born to his parents, Julia and Joseph Eckert.

He went on to be a dedicated maintenance mechanic and member of Local Union 381.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ann (Krzywosz) Eckert, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and partnership. Together, they raised three daughters, Cindy Praschnik and her husband David, Judy Mattia and her husband Jerry and Christine Hogan and her husband Mike, creating a close-knit family that remained the center of Floyd’s world.

Known affectionately as “Pop” to his eight adoring grandchildren, Kristen (Vincent), Michael, Jaclyn, Joseph, Lauren, Michael, Julie, Kevin (Brenda) and “Little Pop” to his two great-grandchildren, Vinnie and Joey. Floyd found his greatest joy in time spent with family. Whether sharing stories, laughter, or quiet moments together, he created memories that will be cherished for generations.

Floyd will be remembered for his warmth, his humor, and his gift for storytelling. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lyndhurst. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Andrew S. Rohlic

Andrew S. Rohlic, a lifelong Kearny resident, died April 11, 2026.

He was 63.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Andy was the son of Joseph and the late Carol. Father of Emma Noelle Rohlic, he was the brother of Jeanette Cuozzo (Robert), Joseph Rohlic (Lisa) and Christine Ojeda. He also leaves behind his nephews and nieces Christopher, Russell, Bethany, Tyler, Jonathan, Matthew, Daniel, Justin and Edward.

Andrew was musically talented, always playing cello and especially piano. He was known as “Andy on the keys” and well known by performing around town at local establishments and loved by many.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.

Thomas Conlon

Thomas Conlon died April 17, 2026.

He was 61.

Thomas lived in Kearny before moving to Manahawkin 14 years ago.

Visiting will be Tuesday, April 21 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, in Kearny. Mass will be the same day at noon at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.

Tom was the loving son of Vera and the late Edward Conlon and dear brother of Karen Evilsizor (her husband Jerry), William Conlon, Vera Allen (her husband Thomas) and the-late Sharon Baguchinsky (her husband Stanley) and the late Edward Conlon. He is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews and their families.

Thomas was a loving and dedicated caregiver to his mother and father before his father passed away. Thomas was also an Army veteran, who loved his country. He was a kind and generous person who would do anything for anyone. Thomas was a master carpenter and cared deeply for his customers. They all loved him as well.

Thomas will be missed by everyone who knew him. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

Tom’s family has ensured his legacy lives on by allowing organ/tissue donation. In death, he has given life and restored hope for families in dire need.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Sharing Network at www.SharingNetworkFoundation.org/Contribute.

Thomas P. Dougher

Thomas P. Dougher, 76, of Harrison, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

A lifelong resident of Harrison, Tom was a “helper”— a veteran, a firefighter, a 9/11 first responder, a devoted husband and father who made all the difference in his community and the lives of those who loved him.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Harrison at 10:30 a.m. His interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday morning after 9 a.m.

If you would like to read his complete obituary, send the family a condolence message or share a fond memory of Thomas, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Memorial contributions honoring Tom may be made to the Harrison FMBA Local No. 22 (634 Sussex St., Harrison, N.J. 07029). Please also consider making a donation to the Daniel Jude Dougher Memorial Scholarship Fund, which benefits students at High Tech High School. Contributions may be made to the HCST Foundation (Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, One High Tech Way, Secaucus, N.J. 07094 — kindly list Daniel Jude Dougher Memorial Scholarship on the check memo line.

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