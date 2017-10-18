Obituaries for 18 Oct. 2017

Frances L. ‘Fran’ Kong

Frances L. “Fran” Kong died suddenly Oct. 10.

She was 69.

Born in New York City, she lived in Kearny most of her life.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Fran is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Steven Coulson. She is also survived by her siblings John, Arthur Henry and Dan Kong and Linda Orr along with many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.

She was loved by all.

Fran was a very spiritual person who loved caring for children. She loved life and enjoyed her trips to the Poconos and Atlantic City.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Steeven Magan

Steeven Magan, 40, of Palmer, Mass., formerly of Harrison, died on Oct. 3 in a motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island. He was born Aug. 19, 1977, in Lima, Peru, the son of Enrique and Maria Guillen of Marlborough, Mass. He came to the States at the age of 15 and graduated from Harrison High School. He later lived in Marlborough, Mass., before moving to Palmer, Mass.

Steeven was employed by Metropolitan Staple New Jersey. He previously worked for many years as a team leader for Target in their Marlborough, Framingham and Millbury locations, all in Massachusetts.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his fiancée, Meredith Oliver, and their 2-year old son, Cooper; a sister, Julie Magan Guillen and a brother, Enrique Magan, both of Peru. He also leaves a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in New Jersey and future in-laws Steven and Cynthia Skowyra, of West Warren, Mass., and their family.

A loving and devoted father, fiancée, son, brother and friend, Steeven was the guy who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life and treasured time with his family and friends.

He was funny, kind, caring and compassionate, a good guy, a good man, an even better father. His greatest joy and passion was his son, Cooper, whom he was excited to show, teach and experience everything he knew.

He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Following cremation, a funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 14, at Immaculate Conception Church, Marlborough, Mass. Burial will be at a later date.

The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., Marlborough, Mass., was in charge. There was no wake.

Lorraine C. Manthey

Lorraine C. Manthey, 78, of Manasquan and Vero Beach, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 8, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, Lorraine lived in Kearny before moving to the Jersey Shore in 1975, settling in Spring Lake where she raised her family.

She retired after working many years as the secretary to the principal of Spring Lake Heights Elementary School.

Lorraine had an additional career as a realtor with Ocean Pointe Realtors.

Lorraine was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Mark’s Church, Sea Girt. She had a great sense of humor and a memorable laugh. Lorraine had many wonderful friends whom she loved dearly. She also loved to bike ride and “look at houses.”

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Richard F. Manthey in July and her son William R. Manthey in 2004.

Surviving are her beloved children, Chris P. Manthey and his wife Tammi of Montclair; Alisa M. Stone and her husband Tom of Navesink; and Leanne E. Sebastianelli and her husband Joe of Vero Beach, Fla. and Manasquan.

She also leaves her four grandchildren, Matthew, Lukas, Jacob and Julia; two brothers, Paul Davis and wife Edith of College Park, Md., and William Davis of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and her two cherished nieces, Carrie Murphy and her daughter Madeleine of University Park, Md., and Mary Claire Davis of Baltimore and her dog Lucie

Visitation was at the O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, Oct. 12, at St. Mark’s Church, Sea Girt. Burial was in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall.

In light of Lorraine’s lesser-known diagnosis of gall bladder cancer (it does exist), and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mary’s Place By the Sea, P.O. Box 86, Ocean Grove, N.J. 07756 or visit marysplacebythesea.org. It is a guest home that provides vibrant women like Lorraine much needed respite and support to face the ill effects of a cancer diagnosis.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Rawedia Maria Rodriguez

Rawedia Maria Rodriguez died Oct. 9.

She was 83.

Born in Cuba, she lived in Newark before moving to Kearny 47 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Rawedia is survived by her beloved husband Narciso and children, Narciso, Mary and Barbara Rodriguez. The sister of Juana Rosa and Manuel, she is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica, Bianca, Rene, John, Callum and Ivy.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.southwestindianchildren.org.

