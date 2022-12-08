Kearny’s Mikael Fernandez awarded 4-year, NROTC Marine Option Scholarship

Mikael Fernandez, the son of Josie Millan Fernandez and Michael Fernandez, has been awarded an NROTC Marine Option scholarship, good for his four years at any college. At the end, he will commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp.

Fernandez is currently a senior at High Tech High School in Secaucus.

“I’m thankful for Capt. Kayser, Mikael’s counselor, Ms. Hannah, who did everything needed for all these applications, his teachers, Vargas, Polito and Gongora as well as David Paszkiewicz and Father Joe Mancini who all wrote many many letters of recommendations and supported and encouraged him throughout his time in high school, and the administration at High Tech that kept everything in check and also set up this meeting/event for Mikael and for us,” mom Josie said. “I can’t say much other than I’m overwhelmed with emotion and pride.”

