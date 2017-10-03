This week’s full AroundTown

Belleville

Rabies clinic

Belleville Health Department sponsors a free rabies clinic Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon, at Fire Headquarters, 275 Franklin Ave. The Health Dept. will accept non-perishable foods for a local food pantry.

Celebrating Columbus Day

The Friends of the Belleville Public Library host a Columbus Day celebration on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 12:30 p.m., in the Belleville Public Library, 221 Washington Ave. A $10 donation includes entertainment, an Italian luncheon and desserts. Make checks payable to “Friends,” and send them to the aforementioned address. For more information, call Marie 973-759-3912.

Harrison

Elks head to AC

Join the Harrison-East Newark Elks on a bus ride to Caesar’s Atlantic City on Sunday, Oct. 29. The cost is $30 with $30 back in slot play. A bus leaves the Elks, 406 Harrison Ave., at 10 a.m. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 14 and checks should be made payable to Harrison East Newark Elks. For information, call Maria at 201-978-8916.

Elks’ Ride for Heroes

The Elks’ Ride for Vets takes place Oct. 8. A $20 entry fee includes a post-run pig roast. There will also be a 50/50 and live music afterward. The ride starts in Harrison at the lodge (with an 11 a.m. check-in) and benefits the East Orange Veterans Hospital. For more information, call 973-485-9478.

Kearny

Blessing of the animals

To commemorate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the annual Blessing of the Animals will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. (rain or shine) on the front lawn of the Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center (Boystown) on Belgrove Drive near Quincy Ave. All animals are welcome.

Brunch with Eagles

Kearny Aerie 2214, Fraternal Order of Eagles, invites the public to a Sunday Brunch, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at its hall, 166 Midland Ave. The buffet meal features sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, Taylor ham, home-fried potatoes, toast, chicken bites, along with donuts, juice, coffee and tea. Admission is $8 for adults; $4 for kids ages 5 to 12.

Make a family tree

The Kearny Public Library, along with the EMD of the Woman’s Club of Arlington and the Hudson County Genealogical and Historical Society, hosts a free Ask Granny Family Tree Lesson at the Main Library, 318 Kearny Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. It will be organized and taught by Jane Mackesy, past president of the Hudson County Genealogical and Historical Society and current chairwoman of the EMD of the Woman’s Club of Arlington.

Using only pencil and paper, adults and children will learn how to begin the process of filling out the beginnings of a family tree that can be handed down to younger generations. All are welcome to attend this free session. Space is limited, so please plan on arriving early.

Fair’s early this year at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 663 Kearny Ave., hosts its annual fair earlier than usual this year — Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fest features a bake table, pumpkins, raffles, crafts, mystery gifts and refreshments.

Kids get answers to questions … on their own

Children 6 and older are invited to Sole Hour with certified instructor Steven Delpome on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 3:45 p.m., at the Main Library, 318 Kearny Ave.

Want answers to questions you wonder about? Are ghosts real? How big is the sky? Why do dogs chase cats? In the SOLE Hour, children are in control. They get to learn about what they want and make decisions together. They organize themselves into groups and use computers and the internet to research questions. As they find answers, they use art supplies to present what they’ve learned to each other. There is no sign up for this program, but space is limited. Parents, plan on arriving early.

Lecture on Kearny Castle

The Kearny Museum hosts a 150th anniversary lecture Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., featuring Kearny expert and one-time Town Historian William Styple. The unique subject will be Belle Grove, also known as the Kearny Castle, General Kearny’s historic home, which stood here until the 1920s. This lecture includes a presentation of historical images. The lecture is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please plan on arriving early. The museum is on the second floor of the Kearny Public Library, 318 Kearny Ave. For more information, call the library at 201-998-2666 or visit www.kearnylibrary.org.

Decorate your home, win $100

The Evening Membership Department of the Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts a Halloween House Decoration contest. Enter your house in the contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Three houses will get honorable mention ribbons. Mail your name, address, phone number and an email address to the Halloween Decorating Contest, 88 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032 with a $10 check payable to the Woman’s Club of Arlington. All houses will be judged after dark on Oct. 29. The winner will be called.

WCA EMD meets Oct. 11

The Woman’s Club of Arlington, Evening Membership Department, hosts its first meeting of the year Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Henrietta Benstead Center, 60 Columbia Ave. Patte Blood, superintendent of the Kearny School District, will speak about school funding and the impact of charter schools on the local school district. The club’s Career Institute Delegate, Gianna Hoch, will also speak. The hostesses for the evening are Kelly McClelland, chairwoman, assisted by Karen Babinski and Virginia Romano. The public is welcome.

PBGC tricky tray

The PBGC, 663 Kearny Ave., hosts its annual tricky tray on Saturday, Oct. 7, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person (no children). Admission includes a sheet of small prizes, coffee, soda, water and dessert. There will be three level of prizes, a 50/50 and packets will be sold. Many great prizes like an IPad, 55-inch TV, PS-4 and many more will be available for auction. Buy tickets in advance. For more information, send an email to pbgckearny@gmail.com or call 973-818-0346.

Lyndhurst

Halloween Parade is Oct. 28

The Department of Parks & Recreation conducts its annual Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 28, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 29. Children of all ages may participate. Goody bags will be given out at the end of the parade. “Trick or Treaters” will assemble in the Town Hall Park, Delafield Ave., at 1 p.m. Youngsters will march past the Carucci Apartments so senior citizens will have the opportunity to see them. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 201-804-2482.

Bird Festival is Oct. 7

Celebrate the Meadowlands’ bird population with a day of family-friendly activities at the Meadowlands Birding Festival Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Meadowlands Environment Center, 2 DeKorte Plaza, Lyndhurst. Programs include bird walks, kids programs and crafts, a keynote talk by award-winning author Richard Crossley, live raptor demonstrations and talks on the history and nature of the meadowlands. The event is co-hosted by the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority and the Bergen County Audubon Society. To register and view schedule, log onto njsea.eventbrite.com.

North Arlington

Have dinner with Elvis

Helping Exceptional People presents dinner and show with “Elvis” on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. Dinner will be served from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., followed by the “Elvis the Legend Lives” show starring Anthony Ligouri as the King. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids aged 6 to 10 (beer, wine and soda are included). For tickets and information, call 201-991-8892. All proceeds benefit programs in the local area that serve special-needs citizens.

Don’t forget your flu shot

Flu shots are available at the North Arlington Health Department by appointment for residents 18 and older. The vaccine is offered free for those covered by traditional Medicare Part B. A Medicare card must be presented at the time of immunization. There is a $20 fee for those younger than 65 who are not covered by Medicare. Anyone 65 or older without Medicare coverage will be charged $15.

Annual vaccination for the flu is especially recommended for adults 50 and older and for those who have chronic conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes, severe anemia and conditions that require immunosuppressive therapy, as well as for those who can spread influenza to those at high risk. Appointments may be made by calling the North Arlington Health Department at 201-955-5695.

Nutley

Mt. Carmel fundraiser

The Women’s Auxiliary of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church sponsors a flapjack fundraiser breakfast and tricky tray at Applebee’s Restaurant, 375 Rt. 3 E., Clifton, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. Tickets are $10. For additional information, call Linda at 973-661-0090.

