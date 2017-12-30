BREAKING: 3 arrested in Kearny home invasion

By Karen Zautyk

KEARNY — The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday announced the arrest of three men — one from Belleville; two from Newark — in connection with a Dec 22 home invasion in Kearny. Two of the suspects have also been charged with sexual assault.

According to the HCPO, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, the Kearny Police Department received a report of a burglary at a residence “in the center of town.” Responding officers found a victim who reported that several males entered her apartment demanding money, before sexually assaulting her and then leaving with her automobile.

To protect the identity of the victim, authorities did not release the specific location of the crime.

The subsequent investigation, conducted by the HCPO’s Special Victims Unit and the KPD, with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, led to the arrest Friday of three suspects: David Gualteros, 21, of Newark; Erick Leon-Farinango, 21, of Belleville; and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, of Newark.

Leon-Farinango was apprehended in Belleville by members of the aforementioned agencies and the Belleville PD. The other two were arrested in Newark, with the aid of the Newark PD.

Gualteros and Ferman-Argueta have both been charged with: aggravatedsexual assault; kidnapping; robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; theft; terroristic threats; and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leon-Farinango was charged with: conspiracy to commit robbery; burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; and theft.

Authorities said additional charges against him are expected to be filed.

In addition to the Special Victims Unit, Prosecutor Esther Suarez credited the Kearny, Belleville and Newark police, the Hillsborough PD and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for assisting in the arrests.

The prosecutor’s SVU is continuing to investigate the case with assistance from the Kearny PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Suarez said all information will be kept confidential.

