Obituary — John W. Enright Sr.

John W. Enright Sr. of North Arlington, died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

He was 71.

A funeral service take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, during the visitation hours. Friends and relatives of John and his family are invited to attend his visitation Friday, March 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Born in Jersey City, John was raised in Harrison, where he played football and basketball. He would go on to coach football. Known by many as Mr. E, his door was always open to any of his children’s friends and where many came to eat lunch or have Saturday breakfast before a football game. His open-door policy didn’t end when his children finished school — it continued to his annual Fourth of July parties that will always bring up funny memories.

John was known for more than just his beautiful blue eyes and infatuating smile. He was the guy who was ready to bust anyone’s balls. No one was safe from his jokes. He was always willing to go out for a drink especially on Fridays. He would call them Good Fridays. He could talk your ear off about sports and make you have a good belly laugh. He loved to golf and fish with his buddies.

John was an amazing friend, loving husband, beloved uncle, great brother and the world’s best grandfather.

John will be beating his son, John W. Enright Jr., in golf and playing Yahtzee with his daughter, Carol L. Enright in eternal peace.

He was predeceased by his extremely missed children, John W. Enright Jr. and Carol L. Enright, his parents, Marion and David Martin, his brothers, Raymond and Francis Enright and his beloved sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Enright and Georgia Enright.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Leonor Hernandez; loving step-children Radhames (Eileen Cuadra) and Xiomara Hernandez (Matt Popowicz); sweet granddaughter, Maya Moccia; the apple of his eye his granddaughter, Sarenna Naomi Enright; the only person to ever beat him in horse his amazing niece, Laurie Ann Enright; and dear brother and sister, Dennis Enright Sr. and Donna Martin.

John was loved by many and his presence will be missed. Every room he is no longer in will be a little less bright and the sounds of laughter will be fewer.

If you would like to send the family a condolence message or share a fond memory of John, please visit at www.mulliganfh.com.

