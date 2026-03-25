Obituaries for March 25, 2026

Kevin P. Degnan

Kevin P. Degnan, 71, died March 19, 2026, in Livingston.

Born in Newark, Kevin lived a life marked by humor, kindness and athleticism.

Visiting will be Wednesday March 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His entombment will be private for the family.

Kevin “Bat” attended Kearny High School, where he excelled as an athlete, playing baseball and wrestling throughout all four years of his high school career. His dedication to sports was a testament to his passion for the games. After high school, Kevin continued his education at Glassboro State.

A skilled butcher by trade, Kevin was known for his hardworking nature and commitment to his craft. Beyond his professional life, he will be remembered for his warm personality, sense of humor and the joy he brought to those who knew him.

Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Jeanne Degnan; his brother, Harry Degnan; and his sister, Sharon Tygard. He is survived by his niece Amanda Clemente and nephew Anthony Clemente, who will cherish the memories they shared with him.

As we reflect on Kevin’s life, we are reminded of the words: “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”May these memories bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

Kevin’s legacy of kindness and humor will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Lawrence Anthony Blumetti

Lawrence Anthony Blumetti, 85, of North Arlington, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 21, 2026.

Born on May 2, 1940, Larry was the son of the late Lawrence and Phyllis (Conza) Blumetti. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Kathleen (Milone) for 60 years, together ever since they shared their first date, Christmas Eve midnight Mass 1957.

Larry was a devoted father to his four loving children, Dean and his wife Janet, Amy and her husband Keith, Audrey and her husband Joe and Andrew and his love, Jennie. Larry is also survived by his precious grandchildren Spencer and Summer, his grand-pup Teddy and his “bonus”grandchildren C.J., Russell, Bethany, Tyler, Jordyn and Keith. He was the beloved brother of the late Carolyn DiPietro and a cherished brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Larry graduated from North Arlington High School and the New York Institute of Finance. He later attended Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked for years in the financial markets and then in operations within the US Postal Service.

Larry was an outstanding athlete, excelling in high school football, baseball and basketball and was a proud member of North Arlington’s last undefeated football team. He is a member of the North Arlington High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

He served for many years in the local Boosters Club and the Italian American civic organization.

Larry loved the Yankees and the Giants, cheering on Spencer in his sports games and Summer in her dance recitals, watching golf and the pageantry of the major horse races, carefree simple days, delicious Italian meals, visiting the Jersey shore, his pets Bailey, Chloe and Ozzy and, most importantly, time with his family.

He was kind, caring, easy-going and selfless … a true blessing to all who had the honor of knowing him.

The most important thing to know about Larry is how much he loved, and is loved by, his family. He will live on in them.

Private arrangements were by Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in his name to your local animal shelter.

Cheryl A. Melesky

Cheryl A. Melesky (nee Mac Kinnon) of Kearny died March 19, 2026.

She was 72.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A prayer service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Cheryl was the wife of the late Cliff Melesky and loving companion of John Davie. Sister of Nancee Rodriguez and the late Linda Mac Kinnon, she is also survived by her loving nephews Garry, Rory and Sean.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity in Cheryl’s memory.

Burton ‘Burt’ ‘Butch’ Slater Davis Jr.

Burton “Burt” “Butch” Slater Davis Jr., 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Greeley, Colorado, died Thursday March 12, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Greeley Village Assisted Living, after many years battling multiple myeloma.

Burt was born in Passaic on Nov. 26, 1943, to parents Miriam Davis (née Orzechowski) and Burton Slater Davis Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan D. Meek, of Lyndhurst.

Burt attended Lyndhurst High School, graduating in 1961. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in entomology from Cornell University in 1965, a master’s degree in zoology and physiology from the University of Wyoming in 1976, followed by a second master’s degree from UW in geology in 2006.

A military veteran, Burt enlisted in the Army in 1966, served in Vietnam and was honorably relieved of duty in 1968. Burt moved with his wife Jo Ann to Laramie, Wyoming after their marriage in August 1970. Burt felt indelible ties to his home in Wyoming, but his illness forced him to move closer to his daughter in Greeley in 2021.

For many years, Burt was a professor of human anatomy and physiology at Laramie County Community College (LCCC), a position he cherished above all others. Burt was much loved by his students and fellow instructors alike.

A lifetime member of the NRA, Burt loved nature and the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, hiker and fisherman.

Burt is survived by his devoted wife, Jo Ann B. Davis (née Barba), of Greeley, Colorado; his daughters Jennifer Davis-Finley, also of Greeley, Jessica Davis Newman of Hillsboro, Oregon; granddaughter Veronica Lynne Newman and grandson Lucian Alexander Newman, also of Hillsboro, as well as his niece Lori Meek Woolis, and her children Dean and Ava Woolis, of Lyndhurst.

A memorial service will take place in May 2026 at Greeley Village. Visit https://www.altogetherfuneral.com/obituaries/d-21475908/greeley-colorado/burton-slater-davis/march-2026 for further updates.

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