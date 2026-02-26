Obituaries for Feb. 25, 2026

James Teresco

James “Jim” Teresco, a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully Feb. 17, 2026, at the age of 91.

Born March 18, 1934, in Jersey City, Jim lived for many years in Harrison, Lyndhurst, Toms River and most recently Lakewood. Jim’s life is marked by dedication and a deep love for his family.

Jim served his country honorably as a US Army Paratrooper during the Korean War. He dedicated many years of his life to McLean Trucking as a skilled dock worker. A man of simple pleasures, Jim found joy fishing and crabbing with his family. He could often be found on early mornings on the Barnegat Bay with his boys.

Jim’s love for the harmonica was another facet of his vibrant character, something he was proud to share with his great-grandsons. Jim also held a deep love caring for animals of all kinds. He was known for feeding the local squirrels, rabbits and birds.

Preceded by his cherished daughter Annette, Jim is survived by his loving wife, Pauline, with whom he shared an unwavering partnership.

His legacy of kindness and strength lives on through his son, Jim Jr. and wife Maureen, his cherished sister Susan, his son-in-law Vee, his adored grandsons, Matthew, Brian (wife Shannon) and Timothy and his great-grandsons, Logan, Cameron and Benjamin.

Above all, Jim loved his family unflinchingly, his deep-seated values of family and hard work have left an indelible imprint on the lives of those he touched. Though he has left this earth, the melodies of his harmonica and the warmth of his presence will resonate always. The memory of Gramps will be carried forward with love and cherished forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Jim’s honor.

Eileen C. McAlinden

Eileen C. McAlinden (nee Otto) died Feb. 19, 2026.

She was 99.

Born in Newark, she lived most of her life in Harrison before moving to Kearny.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her service will be at 1 p.m. and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Eileen was a 1947 graduate from All Souls Hospital School of Nursing. She was a nurse at St. James Hospital, retiring as nursing supervisor after 30 years of employment. She and her late husband James were very active with Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Harrison. She enjoyed her membership in the Rosary Society.

Wife of the late James J., she is the mother of William McAlinden (his wife Linda), Maureen Gogal (her husband Doug), James E. McAlinden (his wife Sharon) and Dennis McAlinden. Sister of the late Edward and William Otto, she is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Joan McGrath along with nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alzhiemer’s research in her memory.

Patricia ‘Pat’ A. Caggiano

She carried the love of Christ into every life she touched.

Patricia “Pat” A. Caggiano, age 85, was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Newark and raised in Kearny, where she graduated from Kearny High School.

She began her career at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance in Newark and later changed careers and worked in investments, showing strength and courage to begin again.

In 1987, she moved to Nutley, where she made her home in a small condominium she loved. She put down roots there, made many friends, built a full social life and found real happiness in the community.

She is survived by her son, William F. Brown, and daughter-in-law, Laurena Brown, of Auburndale, Florida; her daughter, Patricia A. Brown, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Bethany, Ryan, Stephanie and Jessica; and her great-grandchildren, Travis, Savannah, Kelsey, Ayden, Jaxson and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Caggiano; her sister, Clair Sutton; and her beloved grandson, Aaron.

Pat loved Jesus, was saved by His grace and followed Him with a faithful heart. She was proud of her Italian heritage, loyal to the people she loved, and known for her warmth and kindness. She never met a stranger, loved being with people and brought joy into every room. She was a dear friend to Linda and Janet and to many others. Her presence will be missed greatly by all who love her.

All are welcome to join Pat’s family at her viewing on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, with Pastor James Trefflinger officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org or to Living Waters at livingwaters.com/donate.

Patrick J. Nash Sr.

Patrick J. Nash Sr. of Kearny died Feb. 12, 2026.

He was 65.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Patrick was the son of Edward and Mary (Yegliss) Nash and father of Patrick J. Nash Jr. He was also the brother of Carl Nash, Sheila Pereira and the late Eddie Nash.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Scots American Club of Kearny.

