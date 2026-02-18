Obituary — Patricia ‘Pat’ A. Caggiano

Patricia ‘Pat’ A. Caggiano

She carried the love of Christ into every life she touched.

Patricia “Pat” A. Caggiano, age 85, was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Newark and raised in Kearny, where she graduated from Kearny High School.

She began her career at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance in Newark and later changed careers and worked in investments, showing strength and courage to begin again.

In 1987, she moved to Nutley, where she made her home in a small condominium she loved. She put down roots there, made many friends, built a full social life and found real happiness in the community.

She is survived by her son, William F. Brown, and daughter-in-law, Laurena Brown, of Auburndale, Florida; her daughter, Patricia A. Brown, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Bethany, Ryan, Stephanie and Jessica; and her great-grandchildren, Travis, Savannah, Kelsey, Ayden, Jaxson and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Caggiano; her sister, Clair Sutton; and her beloved grandson, Aaron.

Pat loved Jesus, was saved by His grace and followed Him with a faithful heart. She was proud of her Italian heritage, loyal to the people she loved, and known for her warmth and kindness. She never met a stranger, loved being with people and brought joy into every room. She was a dear friend to Linda and Janet and to many others. Her presence will be missed greatly by all who love her.

All are welcome to join Pat’s family at her viewing on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, with Pastor James Trefflinger officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org or to Living Waters at livingwaters.com/donate.

Like this: Like Loading...