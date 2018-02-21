Obituaries for 21 Feb. 2018

Clara Rio

Clara Rio passed away on Feb. 13, 2018.

She was 86.

Born in Newark, she lived in Nutley since 1975.

Private arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Clara was a public school teacher for over 30 years working for the Newark Board of Education.

She was the sister of Carmen D. Rio and Raymond Rio (the late Barbara). She is also survived by her nieces along with their families. She was predeceased by her niece Julie. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Bank Street College of Education, 610 W. 112th St., New York City, N.Y. 10025.

Loraine Turner

Loraine Turner passed away on Feb. 10, 2018. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Complete obituary details can be read at armitagewiggins.com.

Stephen Eltringham

Stephen Eltringham, 62, of Kearny, died Feb. 15, 2018.

Visiting was Monday, Feb. 19, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Stephen was a respiratory therapist. He was a Boy Scout Troop 305 leader. He loved playing the bagpipes and coached AAU swimming.

The husband of Cynthia (nee Patton), he was the father of Daniel and Patricia and brother of David and the late Paul.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Boy Scout Troop 305.

Helen Miterko

Helen Miterko passed away Feb. 13, 2018.

She was 92.

Born in Jersey City, she lived in Kearny before moving to Little Egg Harbor 15 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Helen was a member of the Little Egg Harbor Seniors and had volunteered at the former West Hudson Hospital and Southern Ocean County Hospital. She was a retired sales clerk from Two Guys in Kearny.

She was the wife of Peter Miterko and mother of Elaine H. Galway (Bill) and Peter A. Miterko (Karen Sullivan). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Will (Alycia) and Erik (Christina), along with her great-grandchildren Braedan, Addison, Anastasia and Alex.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Irene Roseluke

Irene Roseluke (nee Lekawa), of Harrison, passed away on Feb. 13, 2018.

She was 91.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born in Windber, Pa., she lived in East Newark for 12 years before moving to Harrison in 1940.

She worked for RCA as a tube maker before becoming a homemaker in 1945.

Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Sophie (Cyganik) Lekawa, she was the wife of (the late) Anthony “Zeke”; dear sister of the late Jennie Swientnicki; devoted mother of Robert and Barbara (Charles) Pannullo; cherished grandmother of Dawn (George) Brea, Dale and (Shiela) Pannullo and Renee Pannullo; great-grandmother of Courtney and Shantay Brea, Dale Jr. and Alexis Sophie Pannullo, John Bianchi and Justin Pannullo; dear aunt of Carol and Michael Swientnicki; great-aunt of Jonathan, Jessie and Sarah Swientnicki and great-great-aunt of Jayden Pannullo.

Carol Ann Rodriguez

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2018, the day after she celebrated her 56th birthday and her 33rd wedding anniversary, Carol Ann Rodriguez joined the angels she admired so much. Carol was a loving, caring person who would do things for people without hesitation.

Carol worked at the Kearny ShopRite for 26 years. She loved to cook and would give her neighbors, family and friends restaurant-quality meals. She also was a top-notch baker — she was always making cakes and her famous peanut butter and candy-kiss cookies.

Every Christmas, she would bake hundreds and hundreds of cookies for her family and friends.

Carol leaves her loving husband, Frank; her daughter, Amanda; her son, Frank; and her Chihuahua Pomeranian Trixie Joan. She is also survived by her sisters, Donna and Theresa, and many nieces nephews and friends.

Carol will be missed by all.

Natalie W. Nicol

Natalie W. Nicol (nee Waterbury) passed away Feb. 4, 2018.

She was 91.

Born in Newark, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to Stillwater Township.

Arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A memorial service will take place on June 16, 2018, at 11 a.m., in Christ Church in Newton and her ashes will be entombed in their columbarium following the service.

Natalie was active with the PTA and was a choir member in Trinity Church, both in Kearny. She also was a choir member and Woman’s Club member of Christ Church in Newton. She volunteered for the Sussex County Children’s Choir.

Her late husband, Walter J. Nicol, was instrumental in developing Kearny’s Health Department.

She was the mother of Thomas J., Peter, Natalie Jean and the late Jeffrey. Also surviving are her grandchildren Sean, Brianna, Michelle, Jeffrey and Steven — along with seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Christ Church, Newton.

