KPD Chief King: No charges for JC Mayor Fulop

Charges will not be filed against Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop following an incident where the mayor of the state’s second-largest municipality allegedly shoved a Kearny police officer Tuesday, June 12, at the Hudson County Democratic Organization convention at Kearny High School, Police Chief George King said in a statement.

“The Kearny Police Department has reviewed an incident that occurred between Jersey City Mayor Fulop and a Kearny police officer on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Democratic Committee meeting at Kearny High School,” King said. “At this time, we do not believe that the incident rises to the level of criminal behavior — and no charges are pending.”

We will continue to update this story as warranted.

— Kevin Canessa

