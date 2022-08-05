Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21

Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors are scheduled to close the left lane on Route 21 in both directions between Terry Street in Belleville and Dayton Street in Passaic for survey work. In addition, the shoulder will be closed in both directions for the installation of constructions signs.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions during construction.

In the upcoming weeks, daytime lane closures on Route 21 in both directions will be required for curb work and concrete deck repairs. Milling and paving of Route 21 is expected to begin in 2023. NJDOT will provide advanced notification prior to any future closures.

This work is part of a $8.8 million federally funded project that will preserve approximately five miles of pavement on 21 in Belleville and Nutley(as well as in Clifton and Passaic.) In addition, concrete deck repairs will be made to approximately 8 bridges on Route 21.

The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

Variable Message Signs will be used to provide advanced notification to motorists. The precise timing of work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

