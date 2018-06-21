You’re not misreading this — the Pulaski Skyway rehab project is nearly over!

KEARNY — This is not a joke.

Nor is it fake news.

The Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project is coming to a close in just a few days.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced last week that northbound lanes on the Skyway are scheduled to reopen Monday, July 2, returning two-way traffic to the iconic span for the first time since 2014 and as such, marking a major milestone in a $1 billion rehabilitation project.

In order to reopen the northbound lanes, however, which will mark the completion of the redecking portion of the rehabilitation project, a full-weekend closure of the Skyway is necessary from 11 p.m., Friday, June 29 through 5 a.m., Monday, July 2.

In the next week, NJDOT’s contractor, CCA Civil Inc.-Daidone Joint Venture, will continue drainage work underneath the structure and removing shielding, as well as other minor work necessary before reopening the Skyway to two-way traffic.

NJDOT will provide additional information before the Skyway is reopened to two-way traffic at www.pulaskiskyway.com, which contains a information about the Skyway and the project, and will be updated with relevant new information as work progresses. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.

It was first revealed a decade ago, in 2008, by then-Gov. Jon S. Corzine, that the Skyway was in dire need of rehabilitation.

