18-year-old Kearny man charged with arson at large Devon Street building: Police

An 18-year-old Kearny man finds himself in some serious trouble after he allegedly tried to start a fire in a large Devon Street building in Kearny, the Kearny Police Department says.

On July 11, Officer Jonathan Lima was dispatched that building in response to a suspicious fire. An employee there reportedly observed smoke and an activated a fire alarm, and then used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze out before it could cause further damage or grow out of control.

Kearny Fire Department inspectors and Kearny police officers and detectives investigated the scene. It was determined the fire was intentionally lit, but the person responsible had fled prior to the arrival of first responders.

Det. Alan Stickno obtained statements from witnesses who observed the suspect lighting the fire. Stickno also reviewed camera footage from the interior of the building, which corroborated the witnesses’ statements.

It was determined the culprit’s first attempts at lighting a fire failed, due to fire-resistant paint. Frustrated, he reportedly selected more flammable materials and was successful on his second attempt. Luckily, the aforementioned employee followed the smoke and extinguished this fire before it grew out of control.

Jerick Teran, 18, of Kearny, was arrested by Dets. Dave Bush and Stickno and was charged with arson, causing or risking widespread injury or damage, three counts of endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct- creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition. He was to be remanded to the Hudson County Jail following processing.

