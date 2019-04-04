Ed Lucas featured speaker at Woman’s Club of Arlington’s author event

(Photo — Lucas, left, with Yankees legend Derek Jeter.)

The Woman’s Club of Arlington’s ninth annual Author Event takes place Sunday, April 7, at the Henrietta Benstead Senior Center, 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny, from 2 to 5 p.m., and features sports journalist and author Ed Lucas.

He will discuss his book, “Seeing Home, the Ed Lucas Story,” and share inspirational and funny stories about his years as a blind sports writer. Lucas will sell and sign copies of his book.

An afternoon luncheon will be served including mini quiches and hot dogs, finger sandwiches and salads. A dessert bar of delicious homemade delicacies will be provided by the members of the club.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $35.

